Dadeville resident Corey Martin entered the military to afford college; so to give back to his community, he established an endowment that provides opportunities for students from his hometown.
Martin owns MartinFederal Consulting based out of Huntsville, an intelligence and military defense company, and received a bachelor’s and master’s degree in computer science from Auburn University. He went on to become an intelligence officer in the Navy.
“Auburn University provided that necessary foundation as (Martin) embarked on his goal to provide cutting-edge service solutions to various government entities including the Department of Defense, Department of Justice and Department of Energy,” as stated in a recent press release.
As a result, Martin’s endowment scholarship is made available to students enrolled in the Samuel Ginn College of Engineering at Auburn and open to residents of Tallapoosa, Madison and Jefferson counties.
“My degree is in computer science and computer engineering, which at that time fell under the business school,” Martin said. “With rearrangements of the curriculum, we picked the engineering school because now computer engineering and cyber security falls under that.”
Those concentrations are the focus of his company, tying the whole relevance together.
“I was born and raised in Dadeville; I went to high school in Dadeville; and I am trying to come back and do things here in Dadeville,” Martin said. “One of the things I’ve worked on is this endowment.”
The $1 million endowment Martin created is in collaboration with Auburn, which has been in the works for roughly two years. The agreement was officially established in July and the number and amount of the scholarships given each year shall be determined by the Samuel Ginn College of Engineering Scholarship Committee based on the amount of funds available in the spendable account and within certain guidelines.
To be eligible for the scholarship, a student must be enrolled in the Samuel Ginn College of Engineering; have a minimum of a 3.0 GPA or a minimum ACT score of 24 for incoming freshmen; demonstrate financial need and be a resident of Madison, Jefferson or Tallapoosa counties.
Each scholarship is for one academic year and students may re-apply each year.
“Auburn said I can’t start an endowment just for Dadeville so they said I had to pick three counties,” Martin said. “I want all the kids to know about this. If they’re trying to go to college at Auburn, first of all, they need to see that coming from a small country town in Dadeville you can turn out to be someone. This endowment is for them.”
Since Martin had to enter the military to go to college, he wants to provide opportunities to students who may not otherwise have them.
Martin has owned MartinFederal Consulting for 14 years and said about 60% of his employees are Auburn graduates. Martin still has a lake house in Dadeville and is committed to helping his hometown community.
“A key component of MartinFederal’s vision is to work to improve their communities and this includes inspiring and providing opportunities to the next generation of engineers,” Martin said in a press release. “As this new generation prepares to enter the workforce, having a strong educational foundation will be integral to their future success.”
It is MartinFederal’s hope this scholarship will provide individuals with the knowledge, technical savvy and support needed to lead the next generation of solutions for continued success in the nation’s safety and security.
“I’m all about progress,” Martin said. “I’d love to come to Dadeville High School and tell everyone who I am and what I’ve done and what this is all about.”