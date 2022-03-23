Dadeville Elementary School received special recognition on Monday, March 14, from the Alabama Department of Education for the school’s drastic improvement in reading test scores.
State officials specifically from the Alabama Reading Initiative (ARI) selected Dadeville Elementary School along with 21 schools across the state for their great teaching practices in K-12 education.
The Alabama Reading Initiative is a statewide K-12 initiative committed to supporting the development of high-quality instruction and preparing all students with the literacy skills needed to meet or exceed grade-level standards. The goal of the ARI is to significantly improve reading instruction and ultimately achieve 100 percent literacy among Alabama public schools.
Principal Diane Miller said that state education officials visited the school on Monday to observe and assess the school’s operations, specifically as it relates to student engagement, classroom instruction and administrative leadership.
“We were chosen by the Department for the gains that we’ve made in student data and because of our growth over the last couple of years. So, the Department sent out a team that looked at how we do things,” Miller explained.
Miller attributed the improved test scores to a variety of factors, first and foremost being a healthy school culture.
“We have had a major culture shift here this year, and that kind of started early last spring,” Miller said. “This is my first year in the principal's seat, and we've just been able to create a culture for learning, and our students are excited to be here every day.”
Since becoming principal last July, Miller added that she has been focused on fostering a positive learning environment and providing greater resources to classrooms in the form of additional school personal and educational partnerships.
The school has hired several new faculty members in recent months, including Assistant Principal Andy Chamness and ARI Instructional Reading Coach Crystal Lamberth, which Miller said have both drastically improved the school’s curriculum and culture.
“[Chamness] has been absolutely phenomenal, and he's brought a lot of expertise and is very supportive of our teachers and our students,” Miller said. “Dr. Lambert has also brought some neat things to our school as far as reading instruction goes. She has put a strong focus on literacy and multi-sensory strategies this year, including a heavy focus on writing and oral language.”
In addition, the school has invested heavily in modern technology, including aimswebPlus, an online assessment and reporting system that tracks academic performance in math and reading skills.
According to Miller, the system rates student proficiency based on a three-tier scale, with tier one being on grade-level. Miller said tiers two and three may indicate a student may require additional instructional support.
“I will say our reading-depth data has been particularly impressive just because we have been using the progress monitoring assessment aimswebplus. And there's a report that we can pull called a tier-transition report,” she explained.
Based on the reports, Miller said she has observed an increase in students scoring in the tier-one range during the school’s most recent benchmark tests in both September and December.
“It was just amazing to see the gains the kids have made from the first test this past fall to the second test benchmark,” Miller added.“The progress that they had made and the kids transitioning from tier-three to tier-one just shows how much farther along we are at this point in the school year than we were last year.”
Miller noted, however, that student success depends on more than just numerical data like test scores and encompasses all aspects of childhood development. As such, Miller has made a great effort to also prioritize success factors outside the classroom, including student attendance, parent-teacher relationships and at-home learning resources.
“Student achievement is always at the forefront of all of the planning that we do, but it is about so much more than just that numerical data on a piece of paper. One thing that I will say is that our teachers are phenomenal at teaching the whole child,” she said.
Local leaders seem to be taking note of the strides that Dadeville Elementary School is making.
During a Tallapoosa County Board of Education meeting on Monday as well, Superintendent Ray Porter praised the students, faculty and staff at Dadeville Elementary School for their recent recognition.
“All the teachers, students, faculty, administration and staff should be congratulated. Rarely do you receive that type of positive attention from the state,” Porter said. “They were glowing about that. Some of them who had been coming to that school for quite some time and said that the difference in culture and student attitude was palatable.”
According to Porter, all Tallapoosa County schools have gradually improved test scores in recent years, but Dadeville Elementary had experienced the sharpest increase to date.