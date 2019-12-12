The City of Dadeville is mourning the loss of one of its own, as city councilmember H.A. “Dick” Harrelson, 86, died Thursday, according to Dadeville Mayor Wayne Smith.
Harrelson graduated from Dadeville High School in the 1950s and served on the city council for three years. Harrelson was sworn in to the council Nov. 8, 2016.
Smith said Harrelson was a superb and excellent councilmember.
“He was our leader,” Smith said. “He was our steady force. I always referred to him as my senior councilman but he was (a lot) more than that to me. He loved Dadeville more than I do and I wouldn’t say that about anybody.”
Dadeville city clerk Debbie Minor said Harrelson visited her office every day and was very involved in the city.
“There wasn’t any task that he was given that he didn’t go in it full speed ahead and get it done,” Minor said. “He got it done in a financially feasible way to save city and taxpayers money. He accomplished a lot of things while he was a councilperson.”
Minor called Harrelson a good friend.
“He was mentor to everybody and he knew everybody,” Minor said. “He will be missed.”
The city’s flags are lowered to remember Lowndes County Sheriff “Big John” Williams and will keep them down in honor of Harrelson for the next few days, according to Smith.
“He was like a father to me and he was a stalwart in the community,” Smith said. “We’re going to miss him. He’ll never be forgotten. I know I’ll never forget him.”
Smith said funeral arrangements for Harrelson are still being made at this time.