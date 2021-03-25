Dadeville city councilmembers were met with a round of applause Tuesday after approving the purchase and demolition of a "nuisance property" on 115 S. Broadnax St. by unanimous vote.
The City of Dadeville will pay $20,000, to be reimbursed by the Tallapoosa County Commission revenue office, for the property on the southeast corner of Courthouse Square before putting up a demolition contract for bids.
Once a grand home, the dilapidated house has been a long-time grievance of the town's. City attorney Robin Reynolds, whose office is next door on Broadnax Street, had brought the property up in December when he told Mayor Jimmy Frank Goodman about how the town can be reimbursed for the demolition of unsafe or nuisance properties. Reynolds said after appropriate notice is given, demolition costs can be recovered from the owner by the county through property taxes.
"I know the one on the corner there beside my office — there have been feral cats over there and stray dogs," he said.
Reynolds brought up the feral animals again Tuesday.
"I have trapped a raccoon, two feral cats and a possum in the last couple weeks," he said.