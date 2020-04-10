As the number of confirmed coronavirus cases continue to rise in Tallapoosa County and with hot spots Lee and Chambers counties being close by, Tallapoosa County Schools has decided to stop its feeding programs after today for at least two weeks.
“The reason we did it is when we looked at the risk that we were putting our cooks in, especially in Dadeville where they’re doing 500 meals a day, I just decided that risk was too great,” Tallapoosa County Schools superintendent Joe Windle said. “When the numbers starting jumping in Tallapoosa County and we reached above 30 cases, I became very concerned about the health and safety of our workers.”
Windle also said gloves and proper protective gear was becoming scarce and it wasn’t an acceptable environment.
Windle said the school board will re-evaluate based on the Alabama Department of Public Health’s case numbers late next week to see if they have started to level off.
“Maybe if the numbers stop climbing, we can start feeding again April 27 through the month of May,” Windle said, “and then pick up with our summer feeding program.”
Windle said the fear is many students rely on those school meals, which may be their only source of daily nutrition. As a result, he has reached out to Lake Martin Area United Way, Lake Martin Area Dadeville Chamber and local food banks to assist those in dire need.
“We’ve asked our (school) counselors to identify families that are extremely food deficient and we’ve given those names to those three agencies,” Windle said. “The problem is even they are running out of food.”
Windle encourages anyone who can to donate to these organizations that help feed needy families in the county.
“If we can find some ways to help these groups by donating food, it would certainly help,” he said.