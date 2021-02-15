Tallapoosa County Schools will go remote Tuesday, Feb. 16 with school buildings closed due to the freezing weather forecast.
"Tallapoosa County Schools and offices will be closed tomorrow due to the potential for black ice and hazardous road conditions," the school district announced Monday. "Students should access the virtual platform for their assignments. Students without internet access will receive assignments as they have on previous virtual days."
Alexander City Schools have yet to announce closure and will make a decision Monday afternoon, public liaison Jessica Sanford said.
National Weather Service issued a hard freeze warning Monday morning for Tallapoosa County which expires Tuesday at 11 a.m. Temperatures are expected to dip below 20° overnight.