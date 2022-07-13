Members of The Tallapoosa County Schools are participating in the ALSDE Mega Conference this week in preparation for the upcoming school year.
The school district's board of education, school administrators and teachers traveled to Mobile for the six-day professional development conference.
Between July 8-15, the Alabama State Department of Education Mega Conference will provide Alabama educators with opportunities to engage in meaningful discussions, attend in-depth training sessions, and learn from leading experts in fields across the educational spectrum.
The conference will include guest speakers and experts from across Alabama, including from Tallapoosa County. In fact, Dadeville Elementary School staff represented the school district as part of a panel discussion on reading comprehension.
Principal Diane Miller and her team at DES were recognized during the conference as a Science of Reading Spotlight School. Miller discussed learning strategies that are working for her school during a panel.
This is the third instance that the school has been recognized by the ALSDE State Board of Education, with the praise also being given to the school during the department’s June monthly meeting.
Dadeville Elementary School received special recognition from state officials in March for the school’s drastic improvement in reading test scores. State officials from the Alabama Reading Initiative (ARI) selected Dadeville Elementary School along with 21 schools across the state for their great teaching practices in K-12 education.
At the time, Principal Diane Miller said that state education officials visited the school to observe and assess the school’s operations, specifically as it relates to student engagement, classroom instruction and administrative leadership.
During the conference this week, Miller and her staff further elaborated about on those elements during the panel presentation.
Based on test scores, Miller noted she has observed an increase in students scoring higher in reading comprehension during the school’s benchmark tests this past school year.
In addition to Miller's panel, discussions will focus on such areas as: promoting social and emotional growth among students, the incorporation of technology in education, and expanding educational opportunities in Alabama’s rural areas.
Both early-learning and special-needs education will also be a priority as well as addressing equity, inclusion, and opportunity issues among students.