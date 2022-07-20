Alabama Power is endowing Tallapoosa County Schools with two grants in order to enhance the school district’s educational programs.   

Representatives from the company visited the school district on Monday, July 18, to distribute the funds, announcing that both Dadeville Elementary School and the Edward Bell Career Tech Center would be receiving $1,000 grants. 

The announcement occurred during a regularly scheduled board meeting in which the company’s community relations manager, Steve Marlowe, elaborated on the funds’ educational benefits. 

“One of the best parts of my job is when I get to hand out grant checks to some of our partners in the community,” Marlowe said. “I can tell you, as I'm a school board member myself, that I really appreciate the service that you do. I live in Sylacauga, and I am proud of my school system, and I know you are too,” Marlowe said. 

Marlowe currently serves as a board president of the Sylacauga City School District, as well as oversees Alabama Power’s community relations in Tallapoosa, Coosa and Talladega counties. 

Dadeville Elementary School received the company’s first grant, Growing Early Mindset, which focuses on early childhood development. The school’s third grade teacher Pam Hendrix applied for the grant.

 

“She applied for a grant and this is a competitive process. This is designed to help children learn to have coping skills and persevere, and it's important that we instill that in an early age,” Marlowe said. 

The second grant was endowed to Joe Abercrombie, who leads the Edward Bell’s welding program. The funds will be utilized to purchase additional welding equipment for the department’s classrooms. 

“It's always good when we can support career tech programs. When we talk about classroom materials we think about crayons, paper and things like that but when talking about welding sticks and pieces of equipment, you're talking thousands of dollars,” Marlowe said. 

Superintendent Ray Porter concluded the meeting expressing his appreciation for the company’s ongoing support of the school district and education. 

“I'd like to publicly thank Mr. Marlowe, not only does the Alabama Power Company provide these grants but he is also dedicated to always sending me an email and saying they have additional grants if we want to apply,” Porter said. “So, he pushes us to apply and that is very much appreciated because it's one thing to offer, but it's another thing to make sure that we're aware that it's being offered.” 

 

William Marlow is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To reach William, email william.marlow@alexcityoutlook.com.

