TCBOE recognition month
Buy Now

Tallapoosa County Board of Education members Martin Johnson, left, and Michael Carter, right, partake in the meeting with some of their appreciation gifts before them.

 Abigail Murphy

During the Jan. 23 Tallapoosa County Board of Education (TCBOE) meeting, the board approved February 2023 as Career Technical Education Month.

Abigail Murphy is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To contact Abigail Murphy, email abigail.murphy@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you