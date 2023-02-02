During the Jan. 23 Tallapoosa County Board of Education (TCBOE) meeting, the board approved February 2023 as Career Technical Education Month.
The resolution for Career Technical Education Month recognized the importance of career and technical skills in both academic settings and life.
“Career and technical education programs and the Tallapoosa County school system have become rigorous, progressive and vital parts of our total educational system, which is committed to providing students with rewarding opportunities to learn valuable career and life skills,” the resolution states.
The Alabama State Department of Education had previously proclaimed February 2023 as Career Technical Education Month. According to the resolution, the Tallapoosa County School System is also committed to aiding Alabama’s post-secondary goal of “adding 500,000 individuals with post-secondary credentials to the state's workforce by 2025.”
The resolution was approved unanimously by the board. The board also unanimously approved a proclamation establishing January 2023 as School Board Recognition Month.
According to the proclamation, school board members have a responsibility to parents, educators, the greater system, the public and the students.
“Local school board members are committed to children and believe that all children can be successful learners and the best education is tailored to the individual needs of the child,” it states.
With the approval of the proclamation, the board members thanked the teachers in the audience for the hard work they put in on their end and for the gifts they brought for the occasion.
Tallapoosa County Commissioner T.C. Coley, who was also in attendance during the meeting, congratulated the board on the recognition month.
“Most people have no idea just how demanding and political your position is,” Coley said. “Nothing is more demanding and more sensitive than to address the issues and concerns around people's children and taking responsibility for providing the best academic environment and extracurricular environment that you can.”
The next board of education meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Feb. 13.
