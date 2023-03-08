Competing against small towns across the South, Alexander City has been recognized as one of the best. It was named the No. 2 best Southern small town in America by a nationwide poll conducted by USA Today.
“It is definitely a big deal for our city,” Tallapoosa County Tourism director Sandra Fuller said. “I think for tourism as a whole, it’s going to make people around the country more aware of Alexander City, which is going to certainly drive some traffic here. As a community, I think everyone jumped on board and voted every day, and that just shows the pride that we have in our community.”
The USA Today poll, which is conducted annually and is part of a Best Small Towns in the US series, was solely based on reader engagement. The polls were open for about three weeks, and readers could vote once per day.
Although there were certainly tons of residents and others from the Lake Martin area who voted, Alexander City Chamber of Commerce president Jacob Meacham noted it’s nearly impossible to win a nationwide vote without outside support.
“USA Today is obviously a big publication, and it’s nationally branded media,” Meacham said. “This user-generated results, so what that tells me is a lot of people know about Alex City and feel strongly enough about it to say this town belongs among the top Southern towns in the US.”
With USA Today being a national publication, tons of articles have been written about the Top 10 list, and Alexander City has gotten an unknown amount of exposure because of that. Something with this much readership can sway search engine results, which means larger audiences on digital platforms.
“This is really a reinforcement of what we already know and what we’re already promoting,” Meacham said. “Keeping your brand elevated constantly on digital and social media platforms where people are looking at things like destinations is huge. Any type of publicity like this just amplifies what we’re doing here on the ground.”
And it’s clear this Top 10 designation was an example of that team effort. According to Fuller, former Lake Martin Tourism director Brandy Hastings nominated Alexander City initially. Then people like JoAnna Banks, Main Street Alexander City board president, launched grassroots campaigns to keep folks voting.
“Any time a community is recognized among the top in the country for anything, it’s a pretty significant honor,” Tallapoosa County Commissioner T.C. Coley said. “The people in Alexander City have always had a sense of pride about the community, and my hope is that we continue to improve and this isn’t the end.”
Coley used the analogy of a national championship-winning team that doesn’t make the playoffs for the next 10 years as an example of what he doesn’t want to happen to Alex City. Instead, he knows this designation can actually put some pressure on the city.
Sign up for our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
“When nearby communities see we have this designation, they are going to want to compete,” Coley said. “We need to really look at how we can compete so we stay on top.”
Meacham said, “We just have to continue to invest and support the things that made this type of recognition deserving. We have to invest in what is here on the ground. The sales role is all about development, but if you don’t have people in the factory working on the product, the sales mean nothing. We have to continue to invest in what’s here and our product.”
It was pretty unanimous among city leaders that the people of Alex City are who made this happen.
Alexander City has a lot to offer with a highly rated school system; a top-tier healthcare facility in Russell Medical; a historic downtown and Main Street organization; and obviously Lake Martin. But it’s the friendly faces and the hard-working residents who really make a difference, especially in a small town.
“We really may be one of the nicest places in America, and maybe to a fault,” Coley said. “We tie into that positive energy from each other, and people who move here can see that too. Do other communities have more tourism and things to do? Maybe. But we have the people.”
Of course Lake Martin is a huge benefit when it comes to tourism, real estate and more. However, this Top 10 designation also shows Alexander City has a lot to offer on its own.
“A lot of people are going to talk about Lake Martin and all that, but the uniqueness of our community isn’t just tied to a body of water that happened to be developed here,” Coley said.The average working-class person that makes Alex City a really good place to live and raise kids, those people get lost in the shuffle. But that’s really the success of our story is the people.
“If all you see in Alexander City is the lake and you don’t get to know the people, then you are really missing out.”