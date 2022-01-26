The Alexander City City Council failed to get enough votes to request the Tallapoosa County Commission to form a combined county tourism effort.
After three council work sessions with members of the county commission on hand, councilmembers who voted against the measure stated they had more questions about how a combined tourism effort would be created and asked what is wrong with the current city tourism efforts.
Councilmember Chris Brown asked about the budget for a new combined tourism effort and what other municipalities would participate.
“If we are contributing lodging tax, are any other cities contributing funds to this tourism?” Brown asked. “Does this new organization have bylaws and how it is going to be governed?”
Brown continued asking about staffing and salaries.
Councilmember Bobby Tapley reminded the council multiple discussions had been held. City clerk Amanda Thomas said the resolution before the council was only to request the county to form the combined authority under already established state law. It would be at that point the real work of creating a combined authority would happen.
The county did request only a five-member board, but it had yet to be approved by the commission. It would be the newly formed board that would create the bylaws, a board where Alexander City would have representation. It would have been similar to the combined efforts for economic development through the Lake Martin Area Economic Development Alliance.
Mayor Woody Baird and councilmember Jimmy Keel said a combined effort would benefit the city mainly due to the city’s financial issues.
“This whole thing is about money,” Keel said. “Let’s get back to where it started. When we formed the budget and tried to balance the budget, we asked everybody, appropriations, departments to take a 25 percent cut. They did. All of the people with appropriations took it. No one complained except this tourism committee. There was a lot of commotion.”
The council did fund tourism $112,500 to be issued to the city’s tourism efforts as the city had money. Keel said there were still funds devoted to tourism efforts beyond the initial budget.
“They wanted more money for fishing tournaments so we gave them $8,250 for the Alabama Bass Trail — gave them $15,000 for another fishing trail,” Keel said. “It wound up we gave them $137,750.”
The city has a lodging tax that brought in about $800,000 last year. The lodging tax was pointed at the general fund and not earmarked. It’s monies needed in the city’s general fund.
Under a combined authority, the lodging tax passed by the city would still be collected by the city for its general fund.
Brown asked why dismantle something that already exists and shows it more than covering its costs.
“We don’t know nothing about it?” Brown said of the combined tourism effort. “We don’t know how it's going to work? If it’s going to work.”
Baird said with the bylaws for a combined effort still not established the city could ask for its efforts to be considered before formally joining the combined county tourism authority.
Baird has said a combined effort would increase the city's revenues because of the current duplication of services between the county and city efforts. Brown said the city’s efforts were mainly to put ‘heads in beds.’
Alexander City already dominates the county’s lodging with hotels and some lake-front vacation rentals.
Baird said the move would free up some funds in the general fund, something greatly needed considering the city’s current financial situation.
“Right, now we need revenue in our general fund more than anything else,” Baird said. “We are starving to death. Currently right now we are still borrowing from the enterprise fund in the first quarter to pay salaries.”
Baird noted the Lake Martin Tourism Authority is contracting with its second director who resigned last year to lead the organization’s efforts.
“We are paying someone $54,000 out of state to work part time,” Baird said. “I think that money would be better spent and kept in Alex City. At this point in time, how many city employees make $54,000 and work part time? About 95 percent make less than $54,000.”
Brown said the director of the county’s tourism program was on the board of the city’s tourism board.
“They have a hand in it,” Brown said. “My understanding is they are not there.”
Commissioner T.C. Coley said the commission had asked Sandra Fuller not to attend recent city tourism meetings but said before efforts to combine tourism efforts Fuller was engaged.
“Sandra Fuller has been very active in the Lake Martin Tourism Association,” Coley said. “If she hasn’t been involved in the last couple of meetings, we did not want her to be in a situation where it seemed she was conflicted because one on hand she is on the tourism board whose future is questionable based on the city funding, and at the same time would be considered a beneficiary of the new entity.”
Coley said Brown could check the minutes of the city’s tourism board should see Fuller was in attendance and supportive.
Tapley and Keel harped on why Lake Martin Tourism touted fishing tournaments. Tapley is serving his third term on the council and support has always been there for fishing tournaments before the city’s creation of Lake Martin Tourism.
“We’ve been doing fishing tournaments my first year,” Tapley said. “Nothing new has been established for fishing tournaments. Everything going on then, it might have grown some but it was established already.”
Keel said fishing tournaments have been bigger in the past before the tourism boards but said a combined city-county tourism effort would allow the city to concentrate on the needs of Alexander City citizens.
“Everytime I turn on the television it's tourism,” Keel said. “Tourists do one thing, they come here and they leave. They may pay lodging tax but they aren’t bringing jobs here. Lets fund a committee for commercial development and fund them $3 to 400,000; we might get somewhere.”
The council was spilt on the matter 3-3 with Keel, Tapley and Eric Brown voting to seek a merger with the county. Chris Brown, Scott Hardy and council president Buffy Colvin voting against it. The mayor cannot vote and a tie means the resolution was not approved.
Meanwhile the county commission is prepared to continue its tourism efforts already established under the one director it has had since Tallapoosa County Tourism was established.
“I have heard so much information that is counter to what we really want to do,” commissioner Steve Robinson told the council. “We have an approved budget. We have a plan. We were executing our plan. We did not come to the city to ask the city to join us. That is not what happened.”