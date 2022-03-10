Pastor Ivan Harris of The City of Outreach Church wheeled two shopping carts' worth of pizzas and soda into the employee break room at Home Depot Wednesday. Employees taking staggered lunch breaks were free to take a slice.
"March is our Acts of Kindness month," Harris said. "We want to do it every March to let different companies in the area know we appreciate what they do."
The tradition began in March 2020 at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, as a way of showing appreciation for the essential workers whose jobs did not allow them to work from home. The City of Outreach Church has donated lunch to employees of Russell Medical Center, the police department, the school system and various hotels in the area in years past.
As the number of COVID-19 cases wane, with Alabama's positivity rate falling below four percent, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health, Harris hopes the acts of kindness will continue.
"A lot of frontline workers don't get appreciated as much. The frontline workers are the people that keep everything going," he said.
Home Depot manager Carol Jordan helped Harris unload the pizzas Wednesday afternoon.
"We truly appreciate it," she said. "Our folks love to eat."
The City of Outreach Church moved from Equality to Alexander City last year and is currently accepting donations of non-perishable items for its food bank.
The location of the new Benjamin Russell High School has been up in the air in recent months. Now, the BOE and city have reached an agreement to swap purchased land, in exchange for $600,000 being paid to the city.