The City of Alexander City is expected to cut an unaccounted-for $270,000 from its Alexander City Board of Education appropriations in the mayor and council's effort to balance the budget.
Last year the city appropriated about $850,000 to the local school board for defined expenditures including fine arts, utilities and facilities insurance, plus a $270,000 "subsidy," finance director Romy Stamps said, which the school district said goes into their general fund.
"(It) was given — just given," Stamps said. "And we couldn't find any legal documentation giving us the right to. There wasn't an ordinance passed, there wasn't a resolution passed to justify the $270(k)."
According to Stamps, who was appointed finance director earlier this year, the appropriation goes back at least five years.
"We searched and searched," she said. "I searched, (city clerk) Amanda (Thomas) searched, we had other people looking back through archives but there was nothing to justify why that money was spent."
The Alex City Board of Education is not the only organization expected to get their appropriations cut with the city unable to borrow money until it gets its audits in order. A 25% reduction expected to be applied almost across-the-board.
The decision presents a challenge for the school board, which had already passed its FY22 budget earlier this week to include an $846,000 appropriation from the city, a figure based on last year's appropriation, chief school financial officer Cody Patterson said.
"I have met members of the city and I know they're in discussions to try to balance their budget," Lankford said Tuesday, following the board's approval of the new school budget. "I know there are some things being proposed. I do not know exactly the totals on them.
"We hope we are not cut," he added.
Mayor Woody Baird addressed the timing issue, not just with the school board but with the Alexander City Chamber of Commerce, at the work session Thursday, proposing the city start working on its budget in August next year.
"We're kind of behind the power curve in getting our budget done, because the chamber's trying to get theirs out," Baird said. "It would be kind of awkward if both of theirs were passed and ours hadn't, and ours passed and there might be a surprise or something in there."
The $270,000 expected to be severed by the city makes up about 1% of Alexander City Schools' 28.9 million in funding, excluding federal COVID-19 aid, budgeted for 2022. The appropriation does not include Alex City Schools' local sales tax contribution.
In discussing the city budget Thursday, councilmembers Jimmy Keel and Eric Brown called for more accountability on how appropriations are spent.
"I want receipts," Brown said.
Stamps said appropriations will be given with a letter this year outlining the stipulations.
The 2022 financial year budget is expected to come to a vote at the next council meeting, scheduled for Monday at 5 p.m.