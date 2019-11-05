Social media was abuzz about a missing child in Alexander City Monday afternoon.
The Alexander City Police Department never received a call about but investigated the matter after seeing the posts of a missing child at Walmart and police responding to it.
“We saw it on social media,” Alexander City police chief Jay Turner said. “We were never called. We called Walmart.”
Turner said it appears the initial report to management at Walmart by family of the child was due to confusion.
“The mother of the child thought the grandmother had picked up the child from daycare,” Turner said. “The family was a bit confused about who had the child but the child was still safely at daycare.”