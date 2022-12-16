Last Monday, the streets of Alexander City were filled with floats of elves, reindeer and Christmas cheer.
At the Alexander City Chamber of Commerce Christmas Breakfast Friday morning, the winners of the parade floats were announced. Jacob Meacham, CEO of the Chamber, presented the awards.
There were three categories of parade winners: nonprofit, business and entertainment.
For nonprofit, Alexander City Parks and Recreation won third place, Lake Martin Trailblazers won second place and Coosa County Sheriff’s Office won first place.
For business, Patterson Truck Parts won third place, Southern Star Farms won second place and Henderson Towing won first place.
For entertainment, Horseshoe Bend High School Marching Band won third place, The studio Arts and Education won second place and Barbara’s Studio of Dance won first place.
The chamber also awarded a favorite newcomer and this year’s winner was Karen Channell from State Farm Insurance.
“I thought the [parade] lineup was just spectacular,” Meacham said. “You guys did a great job coming out, being festive — all the entertainers and businesses. All the community support was just cool [to see].”
Each winner was presented with a plaque. Barbara Yates, owner of Barbara’s Studio of Dance spoke before the crowd thanking the chamber for all they do for the parade and noted how special it is the community is able to be involved in something like this.
“I tell the dancers all the time, y'all don't realize you're gonna go off to college and these people that you go to college with from these large cities, they don't get to do this at all,” she said. “But what I want to say was this year I've noticed as I walk down the parade route the parents are who it's all about. Yes the kids' faces, but when that mom or dad or grandmother runs by the float, whoever’s float it is, and they finally find the person that they're there to watch… their faces are beaming.”
