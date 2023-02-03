The Lake Martin Area Economic Development Alliance has undergone a transition in leadership.
Chad Odom, who has served as the organization’s executive director for more than two years, recently stepped down from the position.
LMAEDA board chairman T.C. Coley said that Odom submitted a 90-day written notice in late January indicating that he wished to vacate the position.
According to Coley, a three-year agreement existed between Odom and the LMAEDA, but the contract contained a provision that allowed either party to discontinue the agreement prior to the end of the contract with a 90-day notice.
“Mr. Odom notified the board in writing of his desire to invoke the clause, and he indicated a decision to go in a different direction,” he said. “We wish Chad well in whatever ventures he decides to pursue, and we thank him for his service and the contributions that he made to the alliance over the last two and a half or so years.”
Coley said Odom’s contract had been set for renewal in July.
Odom initially took helm of the organization in 2020 and said at this time he is currently exploring new opportunities.
For the immediate future, the board has appointed Denise Walls as interim executive director
Walls previously served as the organization's interim executive director four years ago following the unexpected death of previous executive director Don McClellan. Coley expressed confidence in Walls once again assuming the position due to her two decade-long involvement with the organization.
“We expect there to be a very smooth transition in the process. We're very confident in Denise’s
ability to keep the alliance functioning effectively because of her longevity with the organization,” she said. “She has strong relationships with economic development professionals with the state of Alabama as well as very good relationships with the elected officials and appointed officials in Tallapoosa and Coosa counties.”
For her part, Walls is excited about the opportunity to step into the role for a second time.
“My board of directors has shown complete faith in my ability to take over the director’s responsibilities and I very much appreciate their support,” she said. “I anticipate it to be an easy transition and our organization as a whole will continue to dedicate our time and resources to improving the economic conditions of Tallapoosa and Coosa counties.”
The LMAEDA will conduct a search process for a long-term executive director, but Coley said the organization's executive committee has yet to establish a formal timeframe for a permanent replacement.
“The expectation is that we'll take advantage of this opportunity to review our goals and objectives as an organization and make some adjustments to those before we begin a formal search process,” he said. “Our primary focus is making sure we have a smooth transition on all of our existing projects, and that we have continuity in any ongoing recruiting efforts or any other initiatives that we have underway.”