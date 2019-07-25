The pilgrimage to Carlisle’s for malts, limeades, chicken salad and sandwiches — a tradition shared by generations for 105 years in Alexander City — will spring back to life at 9 a.m. Saturday when the landmark soda fountain reopens.
Cloistered behind paper covering the windows for four months while co-owners Larkin Radney and Kenny Riley refurbished it, Carlisle’s will feature significantly more seating, more ice cream, more sandwiches and salads, new recipes for its chicken and tuna salad and more time to enjoy it all. Carlisle’s will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
The resurrected soda fountain will also continue to offer its popular menu standards, including limeades, and the cozy, unhurried aura that made it a destination of residents and visitors for a century.
“I might go get a pint of chicken salad and take it home,” said Alexander City Mayor Tommy Spraggins, who can walk the short distance down Main Street from city hall to buy one of his favorites. “It’s extremely important to our community. I’m excited about it. We appreciate Larkin and Kenny for their persistence to bring it back.”
Downtown merchants also know the incalculable value the long-revered eatery provides their own businesses.
“I’ve had a lot of people tell me there was more traffic when Carlisle’s was open,” Radney said. “The retailers have told me they need the walk-up traffic.”
Main Street Alexander City executive director Stacey Jeffcoat said Carlisle’s appeal is broad enough to attract tourists as well as local residents.
“It made a big difference not having it there,” she said. “People would come there and then go shop and walk around. Losing that consistent traffic has been felt. When they closed, it left a gap in our downtown.”
Carlisle’s, which was originally opened in 1914 by Hoyt Carlisle, has been on a four-month hiatus after previous owners Daniel and Lisa Champion decided to close. Radney and Riley, who have owned the building since 2005, took control of the soda fountain, which was once part of a drug store.
Both have been lifelong customers along with new manager Katheryn Hodge.
“I’ve been coming to Carlisle’s three times a week all my life,” Radney said.
Riley said he would even visit the establishment in the lull between Sunday School and church when it was open on Sundays.
“We’d come over here and get a cherry Coke and go back to church,” Riley said.
Hodge, along with thousands of youngsters in Alex City over the years, often walked over from the middle school to get a limeade or milkshake.
“When it closed, we were all devastated,” she said. “It’s been here more than 100 years. Especially Fridays, we’d walk over before a football game. We’d stand here for the homecoming parade and get a milkshake. You felt you were one of the cool kids when you walked to Carlisle’s for a limeade and a milkshake.”
Like many other residents, Spraggins has vivid memories of Carlisle’s stretching back to childhood and remembered charge accounts being allowed when it was a pharmacy, something his children took advantage of for non-medicinal purchases.
“When I worked at Russell, it was an automatic thing to go to lunch there,” Spraggins said. “I did that five days a week for probably 20 years. It was such a unique experience. Suppliers and consultants would come to town and I would tell them I wanted to take them to a special place in Alexander City and we’d go to Carlisle’s. It had that small-town feel. They loved it.
“My children loved it. They’d leave the middle school in the afternoon and come to Carlisle’s and get a snack. They also loved it because they could charge it to Daddy’s account.”
In anticipation of a large crowd, there will be a limited menu Saturday — traditional sandwiches, sodas, ice cream and, of course, limeades.
The complete new menu will be available beginning Monday.
That familiar menu will retain sandwiches such as chicken salad and tuna salad, egg and olive, peanut butter and jelly, and pimento cheese, and turkey, roast beef and ham wraps.
New items include steamed turkey, roast beef and ham sandwiches and paninis. There will be eight salads plus macaroni and cheese, fruit cups and potato chips.
While floats, sundaes and banana splits will continue, Carlisle’s has expanded to 10 flavors of ice cream from an exclusive source, Radney said.
“The ice cream is from a creamery in Atlanta that is extremely well thought of and they don’t sell to any chains whatsoever,” Radney said. “They sell only to ice cream parlors, restaurants and soda fountains. You can’t buy it in grocery stores.”
The 10 flavors are chocolate, strawberry, vanilla, cookies and cream, sea salt caramel, birthday cake, coffee, orange sherbet, mint chocolate chip and butter pecan.
The most obvious change for longtime customers will be the extra space to accommodate 50 seats, including the new Rail Room next to the Savannah and Memphis rail line. Carlisle’s shares space with co-tenant Half Moon Market & Interiors, which has been open for several weeks.
Except for the checkered floor in Carlisle’s, “There is nothing in here that is not brand new,” Riley said.
Radney said a restroom compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act is being installed.
While much is new, what gave Carlisle’s such a cherished reputation remains.
“It’s our plan to give good food, good service and in a friendly atmosphere,” Radney said.
Hodge, who has an extensive background in restaurant and food management, was incredulous when Radney and Riley asked her to manage Carlisle’s.
“I was shocked,” she said. “They reached out to me. I went through the interview and 30 minutes later they called me asking if I wanted to run it. It didn’t take me long to say yes.”
Hodge admits Saturday’s opening will not be a normal day.
“I’m very nervous,” she said. “This is Carlisle’s. I’m excited about keeping the fan favorites and adding some new things. We’ve kept the spirit and the heart of it. I think it will do very well.”
She expects an overflow of customers Saturday.
“A lot of people say it’s exciting,” Hodge said. “It’s like the center of downtown Alexander City. We had paper on the windows while the work was being done and when it finally came down people were coming up and looking through the windows and asking when we were going to open.”