If you’ve noticed Carlisle’s windows no longer having brown paper behind them and tables now placed outside the store, you’re not alone.
The restaurant is almost ready to open and multiple visitors came by Friday asking co-owner Larkin Radney if the soda fountain is open.
“It made a difference too didn’t it?” Radney said. “In fact people from North Carolina who were at the lake came in and said, ‘Oh I can’t believe it’s closed. We always come here.’”
The soda shop needs one more permit to open and Radney hopes to get it next week. However, the interior decorating shop inside Carlisle’s, Half Moon Market & Interiors, opens Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m.
The store held a soft opening Friday night.
“I think that business is going to be really good,” Half Moon Market & Interiors co-owner Vickie Herring said. “I’m excited about it.”
Herring and co-owner Robin Larkin previously owned Madison House on Main Street where they did custom work and refinished furniture.
“I think people are really excited to see what we’re going to have,” Herring said. “I know that the previous owners have always done a big business in their gift items, so that’s something we hope to continue that as well.”
The store features art and works from local artists such as knives, jewelry, pottery and painting. Children’s clothes, carpet samples and furniture are some other items available.
“We’re trying to bring in as many local people as we can to help launch and promote their business as well as it’s good for all of us,” Herring said.
Herring and Larkin stenciled the walls, put up chandeliers and redecorated the inside of the building. The divider on one side of the soda shop is gone and Radney opened the small room next to the railroad for tables.
“We’re going to use the room closest to the railroad track for private functions with limited seating, birthday parties or people can call and say ‘I’d like to have a table of eight in (there),’” Radney said.
Radney said he is trying to have a seating capacity for 60 people.
Carlisle’s has received a lot of positive feedback about reopening since its announcement, according to Radney.
“Last Saturday with the paper on (the windows) I had eight teenagers off the lake and say, ‘Oh we always come to Carlisle’s for a soda’ but I said, ‘I’m sorry you’ll have to come back,’” Radney said.
Half Moon Market & Interiors will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Carlisle’s is located at 12 Main St.