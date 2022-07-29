Alexander City has lost a great proponent of downtown — Hoyt Carlisle.
Hoyt and his brother David owned and operated Carlisle Drug’s for about 40 years before retiring in the late 1990s. But their legacy lives on.
“Hoyt and David were a big part of downtown Alexander City for a very long time,” Larkin Radney said. “They had a very successful pharmacy. He was one of the people who helped maintain the tradition of downtown Alexander City.”
Radney said the atmosphere in Carlisle’s was special when Hoyt was working.
“You could go into the pharmacy and get your prescription filled and also get a chicken salad sandwich at the soda fountain,” Radney said. “It worked well. They maintained the soda fountain. They didn’t have to.”
The environment created by Hoyt and others led John Thompson to success.
“He helped me, he taught me a lot,” Thompson said. “He taught me how to treat people.
One thing about him, he treated everybody the same. He was raised in the drug store and worked behind the soda fountain early on. He was a very customer focused person. I watched him and it helped me be successful.”
Thompson was asked by a Montgomery wholesale drug company he worked for to move to the area to expand business. Thompson said Carlisle helped him be successful as they developed a lifelong friendship.
“He was one of my dearest friends,” Thompson said. “He was truly something. He was extremely intelligent and sharp witted. He was just a good guy.”
Thompson would go on to be a sales manager and vice president of the company.
“I attribute a lot of that to what I accomplished in Alex City with Hoyt,” Thompson said. “I have a high regard for him because of how he helped me.”
Thompson said the Carlisle family was deeply rooted in Alexander City and helped care for the residents.
“It was pretty much a pharmacy family,” Thompson said. “He was part of it. In my opinion, he was the best of the best. He was a very community focused person.”
Radney and Kenny Riley purchased the building from the Carlisle family and still maintain many of the traditions established by Hoyt Carlisle and the Carlisle family.
“The soda fountain is such a big part of the Alexander City tradition,” Radney said. “When we opened the soda fountain, we met with him extensively on the history of Carlisle and the soda fountain.”
Radney and Thompson said Carlisle loved golf and that he and his wife Alyce would travel for the sport. Radney said golf was always a subject in the pharmacy but not the only subject up for discussion.
“He would always have a television setup at the pharmacy so he could watch all the golf tournaments, especially the Majors,” Radney said. “He was very personable and extremely intelligent.”
Thompson said Carlisle had just returned from Ireland. It was a place he and Alyce fell in love with over many trips.
“He wanted to take all his kids, grandkids,” Thompson said. “He put a trip together and they all went for 10 days.”
The family returned from Ireland June 19.
“It was a God thing,” Thompson said. “He came back and within days, all this hit him. My biggest regret was not going on a trip to Ireland with him. I loved the man. He was like a brother to me.”
Visitation for Carlisle begins at 2 p.m. Saturday at St. James Episcopal Church.