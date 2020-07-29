There were no injuries in a car fire on Cherokee Road on Wednesday just after 5 p.m.
The Alexander City police and fire departments responded to the accident that occurred right near the entrances of Central Alabama Community College and the Young Acres subdivision on Cherokee Road.
The driver had no passengers and was not injured. He said he was driving down Cherokee Road when his car started to stall then was suddenly "up in flames."
First responders cleared and redirected traffic for at least 20 minutes.