It was 2020 when Elizabeth, Liz, Benton was diagnosed with breast cancer.
Her husband Rev. David L. Benton became her primary caretaker while running a business amidst a newly declared pandemic. Liz said Women of Hope, a breast cancer foundation out of Montgomery, provided her and her family continuous support throughout her treatment process.
“They called me, they checked on me and it inspired and lifted up my husband and I,” she said.
Liz knew she wanted to do something similar and told the group about her desire to give back. She was then introduced to Our Journey of Hope.
Our Journey of Hope is an organization dedicated to cancer care ministry for patients, survivors, loved ones and caretakers — all through God’s helping hand.
Both David and Liz underwent an eight-week online course to be certified and start an Our Journey of Hope chapter for Alexander City and surrounding areas. With two and half years of being cancer free, Liz is continuing the ministry and serves as the chapter’s director.
Our Journey of Hope has public, monthly meetings in the Lake Martin Area United Way conference room. In last week’s meeting, the group discussed caring for caretakers.
As both a former caretaker and cancer survivor, David said you need somebody when you are going through cancer as well as when you are supporting someone with cancer, and you need God’s help too.
“A caretaker needs a caretaker,” he said to put it simply.
Not only does the organization have monthly meetings but also those interested can go through a training that will prepare them for cancer ministry.
“It’s going to be an ongoing ministry,” Liz said. “It takes a real heart to deal with cancer patients. Everybody says, ‘Oh no, that’s not my thing.’ But once you get the training you will have a better understanding (and) our Journey of Hope gives resources.”
While cancer is the group’s focus, it’s also open to all illnesses someone may be going through.
“Anyone is open (to come). We don’t discriminate,” she said. “If you have some time mid-day, we hold the meeting for an hour and there are refreshments. We would love to have people come in.”
Liz said she appreciates all attendees as well as the Lake Martin Area United Way for opening its doors to them. Monetary donations are also welcome and the next meeting will be in May.
Those interested can contact Liz at 256-749-6402 or the spiritual advisor, Rev. David Benton, at 256-749-4737.