An increase in pay for the municipal court judge and city attorney was approved at the Dec. 5 Camp Hill Town Council Meeting.
Both positions are part-time and earn a monthly salary. The salary for the municipal judge was $700 and the city attorney’s was $850.
City attorney Charles Gillenwaters has been serving Camp Hill for the past eight years, and Michael Speakman has been the municipal judge for the past 19 years.
They explained the request for the increase is due to court activities returning to normal operations and the gap between average salaries for the positions. Additionally, Speakman noted the last known raise for the positions was roughly 15 years ago.
During COVID, Gillenwaters said court cases took about 30 to 45 minutes per day due to the general lack of activity. Now that operations have returned back to normal, court cases take about two hours a day.
Over the past 12 dockets, Speakman added there have been 685 cases — giving an average of 57 cases per docket. Sometimes an individual has multiple tickets so the number of defendants for the 12 dockets was 581, with an average of 48 defendants per docket.
Gillenwaters explained they do not expect a town the size of Camp Hill to meet the average salaries, but their request is a $150 pay increase for each position.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) classifies Tallapoosa County under the northeast Alabama nonmetropolitan area. The average hourly wage for a judge for the sample area is $24.92. If a judge works 10 hours per week, a monthly salary would be roughly $996.
BLS classifies lawyers of all positions and types of law under one general category, with an estimated average hourly wage being $46.06. For 10 hours a week, a monthly salary would be roughly $1,842.
Gillenwaters said their hope is the increased pay can come from the court revenue rather than town funds, so it won’t affect the town’s ability in other areas.
However, Gillenwaters said they don't want citizens to think the court is about making money, in light of Brookwood Alabama’s court system scandal. In Brookwood, citizens were overticketed and overcharged with fines, and according to AL.com, the municipal court judge and town attorney saw a pay increase of over 100 percent.
To keep the integrity of the courtroom, Speakman explained over the past few years he has asked the town clerk to not brief him on the court’s financial reports. He said the primary job of the court is always to seek justice.
“We're not in the business of raising money,” Speakman said. “But every court, one of the side benefits is yes, it does raise money.”
With that, he admitted he does not know if the city is in a position to give a raise. Regardless of if the request is approved or denied, Speakman thanked the council and town clerks for their contributions.
“We're blessed. Thank you for letting me serve. Thank you for letting Charles serve,” he said as his final remarks.
While the council discussed the matter, Speakman and Gillenwaters excused themselves from the meeting. With the original request of a $150 raise for each — Gillenwaters would receive $1,000 a month and Speakman would receive $850 a month.
Before making the motion, it was confirmed the court revenue could be used for the increase in pay.
Since Speakman has worked for the town twice as long, Mayor Messiah Williams-Cole motioned the council for the judge to receive a $300 raise, with both of them receiving $1,000 a month.
The motion was approved in a 5-0 vote.
The next meeting of the Camp Hill Town Council is scheduled for Dec. 19 at 6 p.m. at the municipal complex.