Camp Hill mayor Messiah Williams-Cole is encouraging residents to take "positions of responsibility in their own journey."
Williams-Cole issued the challenge in Wednesday's installment of "Camp Hill Conversations," the mayor's Facebook livestream version of Roosevelt's fireside chats. This month, Williams-Cole billed it as a virtual Black History Month program to honor notable residents of Camp Hill, a town about 90% African American according to the last U.S. Census.
"A goal for all of March for myself, the town council, and also the employees of the town of Camp Hill is to be participators and not spectators in history being made," Williams-Cole said. "We're directly responsible for all that happens in our community. Whether it be someone not receiving the aid they need, trash being picked up on the side of the road, the park being the condition that it's in, the roads being the condition that they are, we are directly responsible to the outcomes that we will see."
In keeping with the "participators not spectators" theme, Williams-Cole spoke about the history of Edward Bell High School, which is now the career technical center for Tallapoosa County Schools students.
Built in 1931, Edward Bell was one of the thousands of Black schools funded by Sears Roebuck founder and philanthropist Julius Rosenwald.
"If anyone would contribute 50% of the money needed to start a school in the African-American community, then he would contribute the other 50%," Williams-Cole said. "So what you will see in this area was a lot of schools popping up ... these communities of very, very poor and disenfranchised Black people would raise thousands of dollars —all that they had given to make sure their kids had an ample education."
Williams-Cole emphasized the community effort that went into schools like Edward Bell, which were often unable to find willing contractors.
"It was by no surprise that Edward Bell was the school that — it was a school of the community," he said.
Williams-Cole also honored three exceptional Camp Hill residents, two living, one deceased.
First was former mayor Frank Holley who was in office from 1976-1988 and 1992-1996.
"The next thing that I want to talk about is the emergence of our first Black mayor," he said. "This was a really big turning point in the history of Camp Hill."
Born and raised in Camp Hill, Holley was variously a school administrator, teacher, coach, bus driver, tutor, parks and recreation director and mayor. Holley got Edward Bell accredited for the first time and also was the first in Tallapoosa County to implement the breakfast program there. After the 1965 Voting Rights Act, Holley drove 500-plus residents back-and-forth to Dadeville to register to vote.
"With him being the first Black mayor, he was also able to hire the 'first Black' of a lot," Williams-Cole said. "He hired the first Black clerk, the first Black chief of police, the first Black attorney, the first Black municipal judge, the Black water filter plant operator and the first Black garbage truck driver."
Next on Williams-Cole's list was mathematician Dr. Sylvia Bozeman, who incidentally was taught math by Holley at Edward Bell. Holley stayed behind after school to teach trigonometry, which was not in the regular curriculum, to Bozeman and a group of other students.
Bozeman would later become one of the first Black women in the country to earn a mathematics PhD. She taught at Spelman College for 39 years before retiring in 2013.
"I'd like to thank Dr. Bozeman for her contributions to the community as well as the town of Camp Hill," Williams-Cole said.
Last to be honored was the late Clyde Thompson, who moved to Camp Hill after serving in World War II, Korea and Vietnam. In addition to being chairman of the deacon board at Mt. Lovely Baptist Church, Thompson worked in insurance and the funeral business and served with Holley on the first town council to include Black councilmembers. Thompson also created the town's first park.
"I'd like to thank the late Mr. Clyde Thompson and his family for contributing to the success of Camp Hill," Williams-Cole said. "Today, even though it was very brief, the goal of this was to show you that Camp Hill is a place that cultivates greatness."