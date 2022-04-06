Camp Hill fights to uplift Black communist legacy buried by racism and Red Scare

In December 1932, a Camp Hill landlord wrote to The Dadeville Record seeking to spread the word about the "joke" of a letter he had received earlier that week, printed as follows:
We the tenants and share croppers, living on your plantation, discussed among ourselves the miserable slave conditions and inhuman treatments that are being imposed upon us by you and the county administration.
Whereas, we and our families toiled most faithfully on your plantation in order to live this winter without suffering from hunger, cold and the need of clothes and shelter, which are the needs of every single person living on your plantation.
Whereas, we know full well, as well as yourself, that your method of demanding us to pay off back debts, knowing that it is impossible, is a direct and unjust action on your part to deprive us and our families of a living this winter, and this you do by contracting with the sheriffs and other county officials to attach our stock, crops, then force us to move out of the house to freeze.
Whereas, we tenants and croppers, demand the cancellation of back debts and further demand no evictions.
Resolved, we bitterly oppose any measure taken by you to take our crop, stock or farm implements, and to further terrorize us into frightful submission to worse terrific slave conditions by sending sheriffs to our homes, be it further
Resolved, that we will discuss our further conditions and decide on a plan of action to see that our demands are carried out.
Share Croppers Union, Local Number 1, Tallapoosa County
"The author of this letter, regardless of how ignorant, would blush in shame if he would only stop and think — but with the outside influence they have no shame," wrote J.D. East of Camp Hill.
Earlier that week, there had been a deadly shootout in Reeltown between Black sharecroppers and law enforcement, joined by a posse of vigilantes. Another deadly shootout had taken place in Camp Hill one year prior, when authorities raided a meeting of the Share Croppers Union, resulting in the death of Ralph Gray at the hands of a lynch mob. In "Hammer and Hoe: Alabama Communists During the Great Depression," historian Robin D.G. Kelley describes the role Sheriff Kyle Young and Camp Hill police chief J. M. "Mat" Wilson played in the mob's incitement.
"Although police chief Wilson could not legally act out his wish to 'kill every member of the Reds there and throw them into the creek,' the Camp Hill police department stood idle as enraged white citizens waged genocidal attacks on the black community that left dozens wounded or dead and forced entire families to seek refuge in the woods."
In 1930, Communist Party USA turned its focus to the Black Belt, dispatching Black and white organizers to rural Alabama to help sharecroppers and tenant farmers organize. They began in the cotton-growing region of southeastern Tallapoosa County, where the Appalachian foothills to the north meets the Black Belt to the south.
"To the local people, the word communism probably didn't mean much, if anything to them," College of Charleston historian Dale Rosengarten said. "They just needed to not have their land foreclosed. This was a group of people who were standing up for them, that's what they knew."
The history is well-documented, both in "Hammer and Hoe," written in 1990, and Dale's husband Theodore Rosengarten's 1974 book "All God's Dangers: The Life of Nate Shaw," the oral history of Black tenant farmer Ned Cobb, a.k.a. Shaw, who defended his neighbor's land in the Reeltown stand-off.
Outside of academia, however, today, the violent standoffs in Reeltown (population 794) and Camp Hill (population 1,006) are little known.
"It's kind of swept under some — over somewhere. Cause sure don't want to teach it to our kids in school," Camp Hill attorney Charles Gillenwaters said Monday. "Because that would be bad. Some say. Our legislators."
Camp Hill, 87-percent African-American as of 2020, has always been majority-Black, but at the time of the Share Croppers Union, it was the white power structure that set the local narrative, with headlines like "Police Chief Declares Killing was Justified.”
The July 1931 incident began at a meeting of the underground Share Croppers Union, held at an abandoned house being used as a church. Union members were wary as the previous meeting place had been violently raided the night before, so when the sheriff showed up again, he was met by Gray, standing sentry.
Whether Gray or Young shot first during the standoff is disputed. But where Young was rushed to Russell Hospital in Alexander City, Gray was carried home by his fellow union members, only to have his cabin burned down and his wife's skull fractured by vigilantes.
Whether Gray was shot on-site or died en route to the county jail is also disputed. But by all accounts, by the time he arrived in Dadeville in the custody of law enforcement, he was already dead.
His body was dumped at the steps of the courthouse, Kelley wrote, "as an example for other black sharecroppers."
Of the two major offenses, shooting the sheriff was closely seconded, in the eyes of The Dadeville Spot-Cash (renamed The Dadeville Record in 1932), by the distribution of "communistic literature" seized from the meeting place. Authorities described the documents to the newspaper as of "an incendiary nature, calculated to bring about serious trouble between the races, particularly between white landlords and negro tenants.”
"They were a communist organization," Camp Hill mayor Messiah Williams-Cole said. "A lot of people don't realize that, but at the time period telling a Black man 'you get equal share' makes communism sound very, very appealing."
'Tallapoosa Terror'
In 2019, "All God's Dangers" author Ted Rosengarten was visiting Tallapoosa County with a different interview subject, the folk artist Lonnie Holley, who was trying to trace his roots. The effort led him to Camp Hill, to a man of the same last name — former mayor Frank Holley.
When they arrived, Frank was at the breakfast table, immersed in a stack of papers. The papers just so happened to be his wife Dale's 1969 undergraduate essay, "The Share Croppers Union."
"My knowledge of the Share Croppers Union came through Dale's research, and Dale is without a doubt the expert on the Share Croppers Union," said Ted, now Zucker/Goldberg chair of Holocaust studies at College of Charleston. "And he was sitting there reading 'The Share Croppers Union.' It's just a bizarre coincidence. I started saying something; he said 'Oh don't tell me about it, I've read this book four or five times.'"
It was in that spirit that Frank Holley approached the newly elected mayor and city council last year with a list of ideas for the new administration, including formal recognition of two lynching victims from Camp Hill — Gray, and Mary Lizzie Norris, murdered in a separate incident, unrelated to the union, in 1947.
Norris (referred to in newspapers by a number of names, including Mary Lee Irvin, Mary Matthews and Mary Noyes), a 22-year-old mother, was shot at random in the Black section of a segregated cafe by white resident Albert Huey. A Southern Negro Youth Congress report titled "Tallapoosa Terror" says the murder took place amid a town-wide rampage against the Black community as law enforcement looked on. Norris made it as far as Slaughter Avenue before collapsing. Holley requested the road be rededicated in her honor.
"She was shot down like a dog by a white man, right here in Camp Hill," he told the mayor and town council. "Never anything done about it. Never went to jail, never got a day (of) punishment."
He also asked the town to rename Wilson Street, contending it was named for the police chief responsible for inciting the lynch mob that murdered Gray. Camp Hill has no documentation of who the street was named for, though a 1928 map confirms the street had not yet existed during Wilson's tenure.
Williams-Cole, elected in 2020 while still an Auburn University undergraduate, has made an effort to rally Camp Hill pride with Facebook livestreams, in which he provides updates and fields questions, and community events like a Black history program hosted in February. Efforts to memorialize the lynching victims were renewed earlier this year.
"Please try to think of the effects it has on our youth to know the journey of what we have evolved from," Williams-Cole told the town in a Facebook post.
But the recognition of Ralph Gray and Mary Lizzie Norris has so far been foiled at every turn, by conservative legislation, disgruntled residents and apathy.
For one, there's the Alabama Memorial Preservation Act. The law was passed in 2017, amid the city of Birmingham's attempt to tear down its Confederate Soldiers and Sailors Monument, but applies to the removal or rededication of any public landmark over 40 years old, named after a person, group or movement. Violation is punishable by $25,000 fine. Whether Wilson Street was named for J.M. Wilson, according to Gillenwaters, the point is moot.
For Camp Hill, that leaves only one option — Old 280 Road. The street was renamed in 2005 to distinguish it from the new four-lane bypass, U.S. Highway 280, built alongside it.
"It's really one of the only streets in that 20-year window that we can get away with, without applying for a waiver or without having to get a fine," Williams-Cole said in a town Q&A last month. He proposed a new name, "The Gray-Norris Memorial Highway." But the plan was shot down by its residents, who said they were still dealing with the ID changes and misplaced packages as a result of the last name change.
Meanwhile, the town finds itself under new representation that, at least for Gillenwaters, has so far proven unpopular. Whereas last year, Tallapoosa County was fragmented, split between District 81, along with the conservative Coosa and Chilton counties, and District 82, along with the liberal Lee and Macon counties, new district lines unite the county under District 81.
For Camp Hill, that means swapping Rep. Pebblin Warren (D-Tuskegee) for Rep. Ed Oliver (R-Dadeville). Oliver, up for reelection in November, currently runs unopposed after sponsoring a bill banning the instruction of "divisive concepts," passed by the house in March. The partisan bill, concerning how race and gender are taught at K-12 schools and universities, is one of dozens aimed at concepts like critical race theory or the journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones' United States history, "The 1619 Project." According to Oliver, the bill is expected to reach the senate floor on Thursday.
The town's new representative came up during the discussion of the Gray-Norris Memorial Highway, and the lynching victims behind it, at a town council meeting last month.
"Considering he has a bill making sure we can't talk about our history — And I mean our history —" Gillenwaters said at the March meeting, "The teacher isn't even going to be able to mention this. If she does, then they're going to fire her. That's sad."
Opponents have repeatedly condemned the "divisive concepts" bill as an attempt to stifle Black history instruction, if not through an explicit ban, then by encouraging teachers and professors to self-censor. Facing Oliver in the house chamber last month, “You can’t smile in my face and pat me on the back and support these types of efforts that’s erasing history, and that marginalize a certain group of people,” house minority leader Rep. Anthony Daniels said.
When asked to comment, Oliver denied Gillenwaters' hypothetical, and said the bill would "absolutely not" prohibit mention of Ralph Gray.
"This bill doesn't prevent any teaching of history," he told The Outlook. As for what it will prevent, "there are not many, just a few that want to proselytize kids on the left," he said.
But in a twist of irony, Oliver is not only familiar Share Croppers Union but has met its most famous member.
'No Race Troubles Exist in Tallapoosa'
Ninety years ago, editorialists in Oliver's hometown newspaper went to great lengths to clarify it wasn't the sharecroppers' race they took issue with, but the communist organizers said to be indoctrinating them.
A Dadeville Record column titled "No Race Troubles Exist in Tallapoosa" condemns outsiders who describe the Reeltown conflict as interracial, contending "Had white men conspired, as did the negroes at Hayes Mill to resist the law, the result would have been the same." Black Sharecroppers Union members, meanwhile, were to be pitied for being "woefully misled by outside influences," The Record wrote.
When The Record wasn't insisting on good race relations, it was firing shots at the dailies for their "exaggerated and hurtful publicity" in the wake of Camp Hill and Reeltown. The Birmingham News's coverage was "a woeful distortion of the facts"; The Montgomery Advertiser was unfair to Sheriff Young: "If these reporters had not made themselves quite so obnoxious and had not worried the sheriff almost to death at a time when he had all on him any able and sane man could stand, they would have found him quite different in his attitude towards them."
Though The Record didn't report it, Oliver's late father, John Oliver, was still in grade school in July 1931 when he heard gunshots down the street. As told by his son, it was there John saw Ralph Gray's corpse, dumped on the steps, where people were taking turns shooting at the body. Though some accounts describe it as the Tallapoosa County Courthouse, according to Oliver, it was the entrance to the county jail, near what is now the health department.
"He walked up the street and actually witnessed what was going on," Oliver said. "And it changed him. He became very compassionate about race and relations and spent the rest of his life doing everything he could to help Black people be educated and integrated."
Flash-forward to 1968, and Dale (at the time, Rosen) and then-boyfriend Ted were visiting Alabama, two "long-hard college students from Massachusetts, driving around at the height of the civil rights agitation," she recalled, in order to gather research for her Share Croppers Union thesis. It was in the courthouse that she met John Oliver, who took an interest in her work.
Two years later, Ted returned to write "All God's Dangers" and stayed with the Olivers. Ed, the lone Republican in a family of Democrats, was in high school at the time.
"My dad owned a railroad car out in Jackson's Gap that had been fixed up into this little house. And sometimes he actually stayed in our house," Oliver said. "I knew him very, very well. He came to visit me at the University of Alabama."
He also met Cobb, with whom Ted recorded tens of hours of interview tape.
'Radicals Annoy Governor Miller with Red Demands'
Dale described Cobb as "immediately welcoming" during the Rosengartens' first visit, and fully aware of his role as an activist.
"He was of the mind that there had been a series of attempts to liberate Black folks," she said.
The first attempt came in Cobb's father's generation, in the wake of the Civil War, then in the 1930s with the Communist Party USA's theory of "self-determination in the Black Belt." Cobb was in his eighties by the time he witnessed the third attempt at liberation in the 1960s.
"He was aware of the Civil Rights Movement happening, so he thought we were a part of that movement. That's how he understood us," Dale continued. "And when Ted came back two years later and recorded his whole life history, he told Ted, 'Now, you make sure you take this report to headquarters.' He was very self-conscious about giving his testimony and making sure that his report got back to the right people. But he connected it all; he connected all these efforts toward liberation and to me, that's the story."
Three union members lost their lives in the Reeltown shootout. John McMullen died immediately; Cliff James and Milo Bentley, both wounded by bullets, were found dead in their jail cells about a week later due to lack of medical attention.
Cobb was also injured, but survived to serve his full 12-year sentence, refusing parole in exchange for vacating Tallapoosa County. He died in 1973, just before "All God's Dangers" was published.
In the aftermath of the shootout, Gov. Benjamin M. Miller received “a deluge of incendiary telegrams,” the newspapers reported, from communist organizations nationwide demanding that all suspects be liberated and that law enforcement be tried.
Sheriff Young never faced punishment. In 1935, Cliff Corprew became sheriff, demoting Young to deputy. He stayed in law enforcement up until the day he died in another gun battle in 1952, in response to "an alleged drunk brawl at a farmhouse in Jackson's Gap," The Outlook reported at the time. The assailants were a white father and son. A memorial outside the Tallapoosa County Courthouse commemorates “peace officer” Young along with five other officers killed in the line of duty between 1952 and 1992.
As for the other memorials, the street renaming has been scrapped. But another plan to place historical markers for the Share Croppers Union, at the site of the standoff, and for Mary Lizzie Norris, at the site of her murder, is still in the works, Williams-Cole said Monday. The standoff took place at what is now New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, formerly Rome Church, on County Road 89 southwest of Camp Hill proper. At the time, the rural community was called “Mary,” with its own society section in Camp Hill’s weekly newspaper, The Tallapoosa News. Up a dirt road lies the old Rome Church cemetery, slowly being overtaken by pine forest.
Williams-Cole told The Outlook to expect an announcement on Juneteenth. At a meeting last month, he alluded to collaboration with the Equal Justice Initiative.
"Any of this would be terrific. They're heroes, no question about it," Dale said. Referring to Cobb, "All of his actions were motivated by a desire to help his people. He didn't go to that shoot-out to protect his own land; he went to protect his neighbor's land and livestock. He was a freedom fighter."