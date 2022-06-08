Camp Hill families gathered together on Saturday, June 4, to celebrate Family Day, a time forpromoting unity and connection among residents.
During the festivities, locals enjoyed a variety of activities at Bear Park, including food, games, inflatable rides and live music.
The Me and Mines Foundation, aTallassee-based youth program,sponsored the event as a way to foster a positive environment for local youth and to spurviolence prevention efforts throughout communities.
FounderTerryWooten added that the program has been gaining momentum since launching it in 2015, and felt it was time to partner with city and community leaders in Camp Hill.
“That's the main motive, just to get families and communities connected and have programs where the kids can be active in the summertime and try to stop a lot of violence and the kids and parents seem to love it,” he said.
The organization plans community events across eastern Alabama, but selected the town of Camp Hill this year to host several sponsored family events.
Wooten, commonly referred to by his stage name “Mr. Woo,” is a musician and singer, but donned a superhero costume on Saturday to fulfill another passion dear to his heart. The blues artist dressed as Spider-Man, and entertained Camp Hill’s children.
“Being in the spotlight as a blues artist and having a name, I feel taking my platform and putting it out in the community and helping them. I came up as a young kid and I always wanted to see Spider-Man. These kids still have an imagination so I try to bring it to them,” he said.
Throughout the day, Wooten played games with the town’s youth, andat one point performed acrobatics. He also presented goodie bags with masks and hand sanitizer.
Other superheroes also made an appearance with residents dressing as Mrs. Incredible and Gwen Stacey from the 2018 film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.
The organization provides several services including both teenager mentorship as well as adult counseling, with the summer youth program operating throughout the week inTallassee atthe Wall Street Community Center.
However, for Camp Hill specifically, the nonprofit is planning two more Family Days later this summer, with events set for both July and August.