This year Central Alabama Community College celebrates the 100th year of the Coosa Valley School of Nursing, educating and training nursing students. Established upon the Sylacauga Infirmary's opening in 1921, the nursing training program has spent the last 100 years trying to reach the healthcare needs of the community.
"Over the last 100 years, healthcare has changed dramatically," health science program administrator Dr. Jennifer Steele said. "With the American population exploding post-World War II and the lifespan lengthening, healthcare must answer the call to care for a growing aging population. As a profession, nursing is also experiencing an exodus of older nurses from the bedside and the classroom. Now more than ever, it is important to nursing education to prepare the nurses of the future to meet healthcare demands."
The Coosa Valley School of Nursing works in partnership with its healthcare affiliates. While the nursing program began as a means to provide nurses for the mill workers and their families, ultimately, Coosa Valley Medical Center became the home base for the program before it transitioned to Central Alabama Community College in 1995.
"We are so proud of the work that CACC is doing with their [school of nursing]," Coosa Valley Medical Center chief nursing/operating officer Amy Price said. "This program is built on a strong tradition of excellence and is the main pipeline for the future of nursing here at CVMC. We are proud of the work Jeff Lynn and Dr. Steele are doing to produce high quality nursing graduates and we value our partnership with them."
Glen Sisk, Coosa Valley president and CEO, also highlights the strong relationship that exists between the nursing program and Coosa Valley Medical Center.
"Coosa Valley Medical Center has maintained a long-standing relationship with the Central Alabama Community College School of Nursing dating back to the early 1950s," Sisk said. "The program has produced competent, caring LPNs and RNs for decades that have been the cornerstone of caring for CVMC and the patients our organization serves. There are few higher professional callings than a commitment to meet people at their point of need at the bedside. Our region is very fortunate to realize the many benefits that the CACC School of Nursing produces, but most especially the impact their graduates have on lives every day."
Russell Medical Center in Alexander City is another partner of Coosa Valley School of Nursing.
"Russell Medical is blessed to have had such a close relationship with Central Alabama School of Nursing program for many years," Russell Medical president and CEO Jim Peace said. "It is through that long relationship that many of our leaders today are created with earning their education. To have such a devoted and committed nursing program in our area is priceless. Thank you for growing our caregivers of today and the future."
Other essential partnerships exist with long-term care communities, including Schmidt Wallace Healthcare and Prime Management.
"The CACC nursing program has provided skilled and qualified nurses to provide care and attention to our medically compromised residents," Schmidt Wallace Healthcare owner Christopher Schmidt said. "The quality of their graduates has encouraged us to [provide a] scholarship [to] many nurses to attend CACC with great success."
CACC president Jeff Lynn praised the program's healthcare partnerships.
"We understand and appreciate the importance of our healthcare professionals maybe more than ever with what we all have endured with the COVID-19 pandemic," Lynn said. "We have strong partnerships with our healthcare providers throughout our service area, and we are dedicated to the continuation of outstanding healthcare education here at CACC."