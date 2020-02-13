Local Black History Month celebrations will continue next week at Central Alabama Community College. The school will host a free program at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 20 at the Betty Carol Graham Center multimedia room.
CACC Student Government Association advisor (SGA) Michael Lovett said the SGA wanted to do a program focused on leadership and chose Childersburg High School principal Dr. Quentin Lee as the keynote speaker.
“Black History Month is something that allows us as a community to not only touch upon our history but is something that we always need to do which is appreciate history,” Lovett said.
Lovett was impressed when Lee spoke at CACC’s instructional development event in December. Lee has worked in education since 2006 and is a member of the Council for Leaders in Alabama Schools and Alabama Association of Secondary School Principals.
“His work at Childersburg High School is really top flight,” Lovett said. “After I heard him speak in December, whatever (his speech topic) will be, I have no doubt it will be great.”
Lovett thinks the speech will be inspirational and the program will bring people together.
“I think anytime we can have a positive speaker delivering a message that allows us to think and give us introspection and make it open to all walks of life as good thing open access and serve the needs of the community,” Lovett said.
Dancers from The Studio Arts & Education will also perform.
“(Instructor Kenyatta) Simmons does a great job with those kids and I look forward to see what they’re going to be performing,” Lovett said.
Lovett hopes to see a good turnout with youth in attendance.
“I think this is really a message that transcends just talking about education in general but I hope developing community developing young lives,” Lovett said.