CACC nursing
Buy Now

CACC nursing students had smiles on their faces as they embarked on the training program Monday, August 22. 

 By William Marlow Multimedia Reporter

While the healthcare worker shortage continues, Central Alabama Community College is paving the way for more healthcare workers to enter the field.

Abigail Murphy is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To contact Abigail Murphy, email abigail.murphy@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you