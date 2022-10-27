While the healthcare worker shortage continues, Central Alabama Community College is paving the way for more healthcare workers to enter the field.
According to a press release, the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing recently granted accreditation for CACC’s Associate Degree in Nursing.
Dr. Jennifer Steele, Health Science Program Administrator at CACC, said this accreditation has been a long work in progress.
“Nursing faculty have worked tirelessly over the past years to improve program outcomes and are now able to see the hard work pay off,” Steele said. “While COVID has been devastating over the past two and a half years, it provided nursing programs and our accreditation organization the opportunity to reevaluate nursing program outcome standards that truly benefit programs like ours.”
The accreditation ensures the nursing program is meeting standards and is providing quality education. The accreditation also coincides with other program expansions such as the student nurse apprenticeship.
Additionally, the accreditation is predicted to increase prospective students and, in return, future healthcare workers. Jeff Lynn, president of CACC, said this achievement will aid both the college and the local community.
“Excellent healthcare is crucial to society, and it is a priority for us at CACC to give our nursing students the best opportunities possible,” Lynn said. “We understand the demand for highly skilled nurses, and we want to connect our students to our local healthcare providers.”
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support our tireless efforts to gather and report your local news by subscribing or making a contribution.
Stay informed with our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.