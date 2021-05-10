University of Alabama student Ashaunti Price of Alexander City participated in UA's cooperative education program this spring. Price worked for Honda.
In the cooperative education program, students alternate periods of full-time study with periods of full-time employment. This program offers work related to the academic major or career interests of each student.
While in school, students carry regular course schedules. While on co-op, they work with professionals in their fields who supervise their training and work. At work, co-op students earn competitive salaries and may receive benefit packages in addition to job experience. Participants maintain their full-time student status while at work and have priority registration status each semester through graduation.
Price, daughter of Paul and Sherry Price and granddaughter of Dorothy Holley, graduated from Benjamin Russell High School in 2018. She was co-salutatorian.