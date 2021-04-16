Two Alexander City Board of Education candidates interviewed with city council during a work session Thursday as Denise Bates' five-year term comes to a close.
Bates was the first to field questions from the Alexander City City Council in hopes of reappointment for a second term. Brett Pritchard, high school and public relations specialist at Central Alabama Community College (CACC), interviewed over the phone.
Thursday was not the first time the two had competed for seat on the school board — in 2016, the council chose Bates over four other candidates including Pritchard.
The council will likely vote on appointing a candidate at Monday's council meeting.
In her interview, Bates pointed to the school board's achievements in the past five years, including two capital spending projects currently underway, a 95-99% attendance rate coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic and a focus on fine arts, something she said earned two of her children scholarships.
"To me personally, that's just as important as athletics and other activities," Bates said.
Bates also pointed to the hiring of Alexander City Schools superintendent Dr. Keith Lankford as one of the board's recent achievements.
"I think we wouldn't be building a high school if we hadn't hired him," she said, referring to the upcoming construction of a new Benjamin Russell High School campus on U.S. Highway 280.
In his interview, Pritchard emphasized his ties to both his hometown Alexander City and to public education. Pritchard has two children in Alexander City Schools and his wife, Kim Pritchard, is a second-grade teacher at Jim Pearson Elementary.
Pritchard also emphasized his role at CACC, particularly his capacity as a point of contact for the Alabama public school systems that send students to CACC or partner with CACC's dual enrollment program.
"It's important to us at Central Alabama to have a strong relationship with city schools," he said. "And everybody on the board wants to have a strong relationship with CACC. I feel like that's my strength, and like I'd kind of build a bridge there."
The interviewees were also asked what they considered the biggest problems faced by the school district. For Bates, the answer was, in a word, "poverty." Just over 60% of Alexander City Schools students are on the free or reduced lunch program.
For Pritchard, it was the financial stability of the school system itself.
"If you want to have the best top level of education and tech, it costs a lot of money to do that," he said. "I think financial stability would probably be the number one concern for most school systems."
Bates also referred to the school system's financials, saying one of her goals for a second term is to keep the school's money reserves above four and a half months' worth. As of the March 25 board meeting, Alexander City Schools is currently hitting that target with 4.62 months' reserve, CSFO Rhonda Blythe said.
Both candidates, independently of each other, cited the issue of young people leaving Alexander City and never returning.
"We're great at graduating kids, sending them off to college and (them) never coming home," Bates said. "My three kids are a part of it."
Pritchard echoed that sentiment.
"We've got great kids here. Our kids get millions of dollars in scholarships so we know the quality of kids in the system," he said. "We want those kids to come back as I did."