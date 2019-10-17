The UAB Medicine Russell Medical Cancer Center made advancements in the last year with a new gating system for left-sided breast cancer, adding new breast surgeons and telegenetics counseling.
Physician development and center senior director Ellen Abernathy said the cancer center opened in June 2001 and made a joint venture business relationship with UAB’s Health Services Foundation in 2012. The partnership allows them to share and provide care to patients.
“We have access to clinical trials,” Abernathy said. “It opened up a whole avenue for education, learning about advancements in treatment things of that nature.”
Respiratory gaiting is a video-based system for imaging that lets patients breath while clinicians find the tumor position in the patient’s respiratory cycle. The system measures the patient’s respiratory pattern and range of motion, according to Varian.com.
“(Ordinary gating makes) the patient hold their breath,” Abernathy said. “When you’re breathing you’re affecting where the beam (to view the tumor) goes.”
The cancer center also gained breast surgical oncologists Dr. Helen Krontiras, Dr. Rachael Lancaster and Dr. Catharine Parker last year.
“These well-respected surgeons spearhead a multidisciplinary breast clinic at Russell Medical in which medical oncologists, surgeons, radiologists and radiation oncologists work together on new breast cancer cases,” Abernathy said in an email. “Working as a team, our professionals with their own areas of expertise make decisions together regarding recommended treatment of an individual patient for improved health outcomes and patient satisfaction.”
The cancer center has also joined the Cancer Community Network, which is a program that creates collaboration on evidence-based guidelines for cancer treatment.
“For our patients they know they are getting their care from a multidisciplinary care team,” Abernathy said. “The association with UAB is quality. It concerns patients are getting the best care locally because we have this partnership with UAB.”
The network also provides professional education for doctors and nurses, community education and outreach activities. It also includes telegenetics counseling.
“At the cancer center, through telegenetics counseling, patients are able to remotely access the services of a certified genetics counselor at UAB,” Abernathy said.
Telegenetics counseling is big in today’s cancer world because people want to know the likelihood of them getting the disease, according to Abernathy.
The cancer center also features daily treatments such as chemotherapy, infusions, clinics, radiation and support groups. The center treats about 60 to 70 people regularly, according to Abernathy.
The cancer center also provides a patient navigator for those newly diagnosed with breast cancer that simplifies and explains information regarding their diagnosis and treatment. The navigator assesses what the patient may need through the treatment process and addresses the patient’s needs and concerns.
“The navigator provides support and guidance and often helps patients with insurance and copay concerns, manage prescriptions and finds other resources available such as support groups, counseling and beauty techniques to women in active treatment who want to improve their appearance from the side effects of treatments,” Abernathy said. “The patient navigator is a unique service and complements the medical team.”
The cancer center treats breast cancer, lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancers, neuroendocrine cancers, melanoma, head and neck cancers, early stage and metastatic skin cancer, central nervous system cancers, genitourinary cancers, hepatobiliary cancers, gyn malignancies, occult primary cancers, sarcomas, advanced and metastatic thyroid cancer, myltiple myeloma, myelodysplatstic syndrome, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, Hodgkins and non-Hodgkins lymphomas, myleoproliferative disorders, platelet disorders, red and white blood cell disorders, thrombophilia and hemorrhagic disorders.