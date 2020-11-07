Joe Biden has been announced as the winner of the presidential race, according to the Associated Press.
The results came in Saturday morning after Biden secured a Pennsylvania victory. Biden got 284 electoral votes with 50.6% of the vote to Donald Trump’s 214 with 47.7%.
“America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country,” Biden wrote on Twitter. “The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not. I will keep the faith that you have placed in me.”
Trump has not conceded. He has made statements he doesn’t believe a true winner can fairly be declared and continues to take steps toward legal action.