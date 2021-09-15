Ronnie Betts was a staple in Alexander City.
The Alexander City Fire Department veteran, gospel music enthusiast and all around great person died Wednesday. Former co-workers but more importantly Betts’ friends, remembered their compassionate friend.
Gary Poe worked with and for Betts at the Alexander City Fire Department. Betts started with ACFD in 1974 and was named chief in 2002 before retiring in 2008. Poe remembers Betts’ favorite meal at the fire station.
“He was like a fireman,” Poe said. “We like all free food, especially steak and chicken.”
Betts held no secrets according to Poe.
“There was not much he did that would be any different any other place he would go,” Poe said.
“He always drove the speed limit. He cared for everybody. He truly hated to cause anyone harm even if they had misbehaved. He was always gracious as he could be dealing with anybody, even employees.”
ACFD chief Reese McAlister came up the ranks under Betts and still leaned on the former chief.
“He is still a friend of mine,” McAlister said. “I asked him questions about how to deal with things in the department.”
McAlister said Betts truly respected every person he ever encountered.
“He had a huge heart and cared for everybody and those who worked under him,” McAlister said. “He was always easy to talk to. He was a great family man. He was a great department man. He was always giving back to the community. He never met a stranger.”
Betts worked at radio stations around Alexander City. He could be found behind the boards and microphones of WFRS. Lake Broadcasting’s Jermey Jeffcoat felt he and his wife Stacey had found a special friend when they moved to town.
“I’ve been fortunate to know many really good people in my life,” Jeffcoat said. “I’ve never known one finer than Mr. Ronnie Betts. One of the first friends I made when I moved here. He took Stacey and I in as friends right away, without question. I soon learned that didn’t make us special — he made everyone feel that way.”
Lake Broadcasting issued a statement Wednesday afternoon announcing that Betts hosted more than 2,000 shows over two decades.
“Mr Ronnie entertained the Lake Martin area with great gospel music and a loving spirit,” the statement said. “Mr Ronnie was a powerful voice in Southern Gospel music and recognized many times for his contributions.
“A friend to all who knew him, Ronnie Betts exemplified the Christian spirit and lived his faith everyday.”
Jeffcoat called Betts “Generous, kind, positive and funny.”
“Mr. Ronnie professed his faith, but lived it even louder,” Jeffcoat said. “I will miss talking about Alabama football with him. I will miss his joyful nature. I will miss his voice on the radio. I will miss my friend.
Poe said Betts must have never slept because he was always working.
“He did TV shows and radio shows, worked at the funeral home,” Poe said. “He always had like three jobs at any given time.
“Years ago when he was still fire marshalling, he worked at Gray’s Furniture. As long as I can remember he has had at least two jobs, a lot of times it was three.”
Betts had been sick for the last several weeks. Several churches have prayed for him as did his friends.
“I’ve prayed for him regularly for days and days,” Poe said. “The only thing I know to say is God took him home and he doesn’t have to work anymore.”