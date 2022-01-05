Johnny Nolen got a new home just before Christmas — what some would consider a great Christmas gift, but those who helped make a dream come true for Johnny, got something more.
Johnny received the keys to his new home just four days before Christmas. There was no moving in. No furniture needed to be moved. No appliances needed to be installed. No sheets to be put on beds. And no food to be put in cabinets.
It was all there thanks to individuals and businesses who know what Johnny means to Alexander City.
Alexander City Parks and Recreation Department director Sonny Wilson has been around Johnny more than most and recognizes Johnny’s attitude and willingness to help others. Just before Christmas, Wilson and a team of Johnny’s friends received a gift when they thought they were giving one.
“It is perfect timing — Christmas, it makes your heart full,” Wilson said. “There are very few things you do in life that you are proud of. This is one of those things that God put you here for, to help other people. He’s been doing it for other people. Finally we got to do it for him. It’s very touching.”
Wilson handed the keys to the new home to Johnny who toured his new home already stocked. One of the first doors Johnny opened was to a closet full of his favorite Dr. Pepper.
“You think that will last you a while?” Wilson asked jokingly. “Why did you close the door so fast? You don’t want to share?”
Wilson also got to see Johnny’s reaction to his bedroom, now adorned with memorabilia connected to Alexander City sports. Wilson pointed out the No. 1 Benjamin Russell Jersey with Johnny’s name on the back.
“You are No. 1 in our hearts,” Wilson said.
Wilson also pointed out autographed items from Alexander City native and former Wildcat pitching phenom Kendall Graveman.
“He wanted you to have something,” Wilson said. “He’s happy for you.”
The always humble Johnny played down the gift.
“I’m happy for him,” Johnny said. “I’m happy he made it to the major leagues.”
Johnny has known humbleness his entire life — it’s a lesson he said he learned from his father. Even when receiving the gift of a lifetime, Johnny like always, gives credit to others.
“I always say be humble,” Johnny said. “I appreciate what everybody done. I’m saying that from the bottom of my heart. They didn’t have to do this but they did. I appreciate it.”
Leading by example
For years Johnny has been Alexander City’s biggest cheerleader — most often seen at sports complexes including the Charles E. Bailey Sportplex cheering on and helping coach youth sports. Sammy Teel came to Alexander City in 1987. Johnny was one of the first people he met and the two have been almost inseparable.
“I’ve known him ever since,” Teel said. “We have been down a lot of roads, slept in a lot of hotels.”
Johnny and Teel have shared moments on the football field, soccer pitch and wrestling mat.
“Johnny knows more about the game and all the sports than people give him credit for,” Teel said. “Johnny knows what is going on. I couldn’t have coached without him.”
Johnny even helps Benjamin Russell coach Deshunda Whetstone with volleyball, softball and basketball. Whetstone loves having Johnny on the sidelines and it provides fodder for stories to make the legend of Johnny more human.
“It’s amazing,” Whetstone said. “I had gotten sick one time and Johnny had to coach the girls. On a fast break Johnny called a time out. I was like, ‘Oh no,’ but it’s great. The girls respect him fully. I’ve enjoyed every moment of him being by my side.”
Everyone agrees they have never heard Johnny say anything bad about anything. The closest thing might be considered a warning with the hopes it brings someone back to reality. The strongest words Johnny has been known to say are “They are just knuckleheads” or “You better watch out.”
“I’ve never heard him say anything bad about anybody,” Alexander City Parks and Recreation director Sonny Wilson said.
Johnny gets his Benjamin Russell attire to help coach the Wildcats but it's always more than one team at a time.
“I watched Johnny leave the Sportplex for soccer and go down to baseball or softball,” Teel said. “I watched him leave the middle school gym for basketball and go down to Benjamin Russell for high school basketball.”
But Johnny supports children who are not yet eligible to be on a school team roster.
“Johnny put in more hours than we ever did,” Teel said. “He left all our school sports and would go over to rec sports.”
Wilson said in youth sports Johnny’s team was always a winner.
“He ain’t never finished anything but first place in rec every year.,” Wilson said. “About halfway through the year he will say, ‘I need to go to this team.’ He has more trophies than anybody else, but he is always right because it's an Alex City team.”
Ty Brown isn’t a native to Alex City, but it didn’t matter to Johnny as Brown was starting youth sports.
“When I first started playing ball, I didn’t know anybody,” Brown said. “I didn’t have to ask anyone to throw with me. Johnny already had his glove. He would say, ‘Come on. You’re throwing with me today.’ That’s how I met Johnny. He has always been that same way.”
Teel said Johnny helps coaches without pay — “because he loves Alex City, loves every kid.”
“He has kept kids straight, sometimes displiciparian,” Teel said. “He was whatever the kids needed. Johnny has always been there for other people.”
Johnny can often be found wearing something related to Alexander City youth sports or Benjamin Russell sipping on his favorite Dr. Pepper and eating a hot dog or three. It's often the only pay Johnny demands.
But Wilson and others wanted to do something more to serve not only Johnny but others to come in future generations. The idea started two years ago to build a home for Johnny and those who follow him.
Wilson said it’s Johnny’s home — now.
“From this day forward, even after Johnny is gone from this Earth, this will always be the Johnny Nolen House,” Wilson said. “There will be other families to enjoy this through the years.”
The idea is for Johnny to live in the home until he can’t. When the time comes, a trust will be on the lookout for another deserving individual or family.
“Hopefully with a kid involved like Johnny,” Wilson said. “We want it to be where we can always use it for that.”
Property was purchased adjacent to the Sportplex for the special home. Johnny’s trips to coach his teams on the competitive fields will now be shorter. Teel said Johnny worked for the recreation department in the past.
“He was paid for 40 hours but probably worked 80,” Teel said.
Wilson jokingly said he questions the location of Johnny’s home.
“Ask me in about a year,” Wilson said. “I may tell you it's the worst thing we've ever done.”
Wilson said he may add a fence to the home to help keep Johnny home some.
But Johnny said nothing will keep him from ‘work’ with Alexander City’s youth.
“They tried to cut my hours back, but it didn’t work,” Johnny said. “I’ve always said I will come early or late.”
More than a gift
While the home was an obvious gift, Johnny’s home was stocked with more than just what was needed to live. It was stocked with love.
Johnny was taking possession of the home just days before Christmas. A Christmas tree had been installed and of course gifts spilled from under its boughs.
“These wrapped gifts are from students at Benjamin Russell,” Chris Brown said. “You have to wait til Christmas to open them though.”
The love that went into building the home and providing its contents was just evidence of what Johnny means to Teel and everyone else ever having the pleasure of meeting Johnny.
“Johnny means everything,” Teel said. “Johnny is special cause he loves Alex City, loves every kid. Johnny gave us more help than anything we did or can do for Johnny. If the world had more people like Johnny Nolen, the world would be a lot better place.”