Benjamin Russell High School valedictorian Amiya Benson and salutatorian Andrew Caldwell are optimistic about their classmates’ futures.
“I want my class to change the world,” Caldwell said. “I only want the best for every one of them.”
Benson said, “Everyone has so much potential.”
The Wildcat Class of 2020 is a tight-knit group, according to Benson.
“I hate that our senior year ended this way, but I’ve enjoyed each day spent with everyone,” Benson said. “I’ve known almost everyone all since I was 5 years old; we’re like family. We’re all moving on to the next chapter of our lives and I wish everyone the best of luck with their futures.”
Caldwell hopes his fellow graduates make a difference in whatever they do in their lives after high school.
“I would love to wish my classmates the absolute best in whatever they do in their future,” Caldwell said. “I hope everyone can somehow make an impact in someone so much so that they make an impact on someone else.”
Benson said her favorite high school memory was a senior pep rally in the fall because it reminded her of all the things she and her classmates have been through over the course of their time together.
“The pep rally consisted of memories from kindergarten to our senior year,” Benson said. “It reminded me of all the fun things we’ve done since kindergarten like participating in the parachute activities, rock climbing, walking to Sonic and JR’s, going to the winter ball, participating in the powderpuff game and much more. It allowed me to value my childhood more.”
With the help of the staff of Alexander City Schools, Alexander City Police Department and Alexander City Parks and Recreation Department, Benjamin Russell had a semi-traditional graduation ceremony last Thursday. There were two, 30-minute sessions at Martin-Savarese Stadium at the Charles E. Bailey Sportplex. Each senior was allowed to bring six guests to follow COVID-19 guidelines.
“It wasn’t a normal graduation but we were fortunate and happy to have one,” Benson said.
Benson will be attending the University of Alabama in the fall with a declared major in biology. She plans on attending medical school upon the completion of her undergraduate degree.
During her high school career, Benson was a member of the Student Government Association (SGA); Diamond Girls; Future Health Professionals (HOSA); Wildcats Pals, a club that focuses on helping special needs students; Junior Ambassador, a service-based club; the math team and the volleyball team. Benson also served as class president, vice president of the National Honor Society and president of Leo Club, a service-based club.
Caldwell said his high school experience was full of just that — experiences.
“I had a really full high school experience,” Caldwell said. “I learned not only everything academically but so much about future life and especially college from the amazing ‘Dreams Meet Reality’ program we have (a project-based learning strategy to increase focus and college and career readiness).”
Caldwell will be attending the University of Alabama at Birmingham with a declared major in neuroscience and a minor in psychology.
Caldwell was a member of the soccer team all four years of high school and the basketball team his freshman and sophomore years. He was also a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA).
Principal Anthony Wilkinson said Benson and Caldwell exemplify what every student should be.
“Both these students are exceptional examples of hard work,” Wilkinson said. “Benjamin Russell is proud of all of our graduates and wish them the very best in all that they set out to accomplish."