Love was the only tool organizers needed to pull off a car parade in memory of a local woman who recently lost her fight to liver cancer.
Family members of Arlinda “Laine” Marbury Goodman, 52, watched in awe from the hillside of the late Alexander City woman’s home on North Central Avenue as about 50 cars drove by donned with signs, balloons and more for a “Parade of Love.”
The parade was organized by Goodman’s fellow classmates of the Benjamin Russell Class of 1986.
“We are a very tight class,” organizer Christy Brown said. “We always come together and always have. It’s just something we wanted to do to honor our classmate who was such a beacon of light in our group and everyone she knew.”
Goodman overcame breast cancer and served as a support system for others battling the disease.
“She served as an inspiration to women battling breast cancer and would dedicate time to support others during their fight,” Brown said.
Her husband, Jonathan Goodman, died from brain cancer in November and Arlinda succumbed to her battle against liver cancer last Tuesday.
“She was a fighter — truly a soldier,” Brown said. “We applaud her for being courageous and brave through all the things she’s been through. We originally planned this before she passed and wanted her to be here to witness it and just make her happy, but after she lost her fight we decided the love show must go on.
“We still wanted to come together in unity and love and support her and her family. They’ve witnessed her go through this battle and she was so loved.”
Brown said Goodman was “the definition of loyalty” to everyone she knew.
“She has been a pillar to people,” Brown said. “From all of us, I came up with this idea so we could just say ‘thank you’ for all she’s done for those she loved.”
Goodman was described as a kind, thoughtful woman with a super sense of humor.
Brown said the parade was a way to practice social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic while still offering direct contact with the family for support.
“It’s something we felt we could do to at least show our support during this time,” Brown said.