Ben Russell head football coach Aubrey Blackwell is headed back to private school coaching.
Monday afternoon Blackwell submitted his resignation from Benjamin Russell and met with the football team.
Jackson Academy posted on its website Monday afternoon Blackwell was the new coach.
Blackwell came to Benjamin Russell last spring from Montgomery Catholic after then coach Kevin Smith resigned.
Blackwell also emailed parents and others this letter Monday afternoon.
Dear BR Family,
I have just met with my coaching staff and your boys. I wanted to make sure to talk with them first. It has been an honor to represent you and your community as your Head Football Coach. I leave no doubt in saying I gave everything that I had in me to better this program and this community. I loved being a part of the lives of my 11-12 year old Royals, Dodgers, and Expos baseball teams, umpiring T-Ball and Softball, my 11-12 Hoosiers basketball team, and our church at Alex City Methodist. This past year and a half was tough but the ones who sacrificed the most were Brandi, Will, and Kayla. We worked hard to plant ourselves here and to give Alexander City our hearts, our time, and our love. I know that the BR Football program is better today than it was when we took over. As much as my family and I loved our friends here in Alex City, sometimes life throws you curveballs at the most unexpected times. With that being said, I have submitted my resignation to Dr. Price, the Board, and Mr. Benefield.
This decision is not one that I have taken lightly. Brandi and I have not slept the past two days trying to decide what is best for Will and Kayla. Your boys were the hardest part of this decision. They have worked hard and they have made themselves into better young men this past year and a half. I am very grateful for their effort and for believing in me. I also believe in our board and in Shannon Benefield. They will work hard to find a better replacement for your boys. I know God's plan is set forth in this and we all will find his grace on the other side.
I told your boys, you have worked relentlessly to change your future and your season, don’t let it slip away. Continue to be great in your preparation and the details of how you practice and work. I love you and will miss you greatly. Thank you to those in our community who took us in and loved us and made us feel home. We will miss you all. As you always are, Benjamin Russell and Alexander City will be in our hearts and our prayers forever.
In light of this, spring training will be canceled as will the game. This allows the next football coach to be able to start Fall practice a week early and also grant him the ability to have a jamboree on August 12th if he so chooses. More details will come out soon concerning the transition.