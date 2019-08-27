The Dadeville Police Department will say goodbye to chief David Barbour as he retires next month.
Barbour said nothing is wrong with himself, the department or the City of Dadeville other than it’s time.
“I have decided it is time to retire,” Barbour said. “I have reached a point in my life that I need to enjoy the benefits of retirement.”
Barbour said he has no real plans for retirement, yet.
“I might just do what David Barbour wants to do,” Barbour said. “I got plenty to do around the house. Who knows, I might go fishing.”
Barbour came to the department in 1993 and was appointed chief in 2012 seeing many changes in his 26-plus years at the Dadeville Police Department.
“I have a seen a lot of changes with the city and the department since August 1993, all for the good,” Barbour said. “I have strived along with the help of my officers to adopt policies and procedures to bring our department to a modern-day police department for the benefit of the citizens of Dadeville.”
Barbour’s last day will be Sept. 30.
Tallapoosa County Sheriff Jimmy Abbett has worked beside Barbour but Abbett knows Barbour beyond the law enforcement ranks.
“I knew him growing up in high school,” Abbett said. “We have been working together for the last 26 years. I had the pleasure to work with him as he was an investigator and now chief. With his leadership the Dadeville Police Department and the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department have had a good working relationship. He has been a good friend and has been good for the Dadeville Police Department.”
Dadeville Mayor Wayne Smith said Barbour’s retirement announcement was not a big surprise to him.
“I kind of felt like this was coming,” Smith said. “He turns 69 in November. We are going to miss him.”
Smith said the city will honor Barbour with a reception Sept. 26.
Smith said the city has already posted the position and the council will look at applications once the posting is closed. Smith is optimistic about the quality of candidates to replace Barbour.
“There are a few guys with the department that we will consider,” Smith said. “I feel like we will get a lot of good applications.”
Barbour is thankful of the support he has received through the years at the Dadeville Police Department.
“I want to thank all the employees with the City of Dadeville for their kind support and friendship they have shown toward me during this tenure,” Barbour said. At last I want to thank the men and women of the Dadeville Police Department for their respect for me and our profession to achieve the goals that I and the officers have put in place to better serve the citizens of Dadeville. The citizens deserve nothing less.”