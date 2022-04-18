B Street repairs
The Alexander City Street Department will close B Street, in the curve between D Street and E Street, to replace a culvert from April 19 through April 20.

The temporary closure will be from Tuesday morning to Wednesday afternoon.

City officials are asking residents to avoid this area while repairs are made.

For more information, contact the Alexander City Street Department at 256-409-2020.

