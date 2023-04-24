An attorney for one of the suspects in the Dadeville mass shooting is petitioning her client to receive bail.
Anna Parker, an attorney for Wilson LaMar Hill Jr., 20, has submitted a motion to grant bond for an Auburn resident charged in connection with the mass shooting that left four dead and 32 wounded. In a motion Hill’s attorney filed, she specifically cited constitutional grounds as to the reasoning.
“Aniah's Law violates the federally protected right to bail under the Constitution of the United States. The United States Supreme Court has expressed the opinion that the right to bail is granted by the Eighth Amendment to the United States,” the motion states in part.
Hill’s attorney in court documents objected to the imposing of Aniah's Law in the case, a new law Alabama passed which denies bail to an individual based on particular crimes, including murder.
Special Agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), arrested Hill Wednesday, April 19, and formally charged him with four counts of reckless murder.
According to Alabama law, a murder charge is considered a Class A felony. If convicted, a murder charge can carry a sentence of a minimum of 10 years in prison and up to 99 years, or life imprisonment.
All six individuals were charged after a complex and thorough investigation was conducted with assistance from a multitude of law enforcement agencies, following the shooting that occurred on Saturday, April 15, at the Mahogany Masterpiece dance studio in Dadeville.
Hill is incarcerated in the Tallapoosa County Jail, and 5th Circuit District Attorney Mike Segrest said all six defendants will convene at the Tallapoosa County Courthouse Tuesday for an Aniah’s Law hearing, which will determine whether they will remain in jail without bond before trial.
However, based on court documents, Hill’s attorney is requesting bond due to several factors, including the fact he has no criminal record and is not on bond or probation in any other case.
Hill’s attorney added he is also a resident citizen of Lee County, where he resides with his family and is also gainfully employed.
Additionally, Hill’s attorney is seeking to exclude media from pretrial proceedings, once again citing her client’s constitutional rights.
“This matter has garnered national publicity and media attention and that widespread sensationalized and inflammatory speculation is running rampant,” the motion filed reads in part. “If not controlled, this defendant's ability to have a fair trial will be substantially and negatively impacted.”
According to his attorney’s motion, the Constitution guarantees criminal defendants a fair trial by a panel of impartial jurors, in accordance with the Sixth Amendment.
“The Supreme Court has held that closure pretrial proceedings will ensure that the fairness of a trial will not be jeopardized. That due to the severity and nature of the charges, closure of the pretrial proceedings is critical to the protection of the defendant's rights under the law,” the motion states.
According to the motion, the Supreme Court has held that the public's right of access is a qualified right that may be outweighed by competing interests, such as a criminal defendant's right to a fair trial.
Tallapoosa County District Judge Kim Taylor is assigned as the presiding judge in the three cases.
Based on court records, it is unknown as to whether legal counsel representing the other five defendants will seek bail for their clients.