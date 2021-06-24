An Alexander City man ran from law enforcement Wednesday as authorities tried to serve arrest warrants related to a Monday shooting.
Alan Lyrenski Sandlin, 21, of Alexander City was arrested on charges of first-degree assault and first robbery.
“During an investigation of the shooting near H Street, Mr. Sandlin was determined to be the shooter,” Alexander City police chief Jay Turner said. “Officers with our department and the Tallapoosa County Narcotics Task Force attempted a traffic stop Wednesday afternoon.”
The victim was shot multiple times and flown to a Birmingham hospital Monday evening.
On Wednesday, Turner said Sandlin left the car on foot and was apprehended.
Court documents state Sandlin used a 9 mm pistol to attempt to steal a Glock 23 pistol from the victim. In the process, Sandlin is accused of shooting the victim “multiple times, striking him in the abdomen, shoulder, hand, chest and legs.”
Sandlin is also charged with possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement as a result of his arrest Wednesday.
Sandlin is being held in the Tallapoosa County Jail with no bail available to him.
According to court records, Sandlin was released from the Lee County Jail in May on a $5,000 bond after he was charged with shooting into an unoccupied dwelling or automobile, a Class C felony. Sandlin pleaded guilty in 2018 to disorderly conduct in Tallapoosa County but had been charged in Alexander City with shooting into an occupied dwelling or vehicle.
ACPD made a second arrest during the traffic stop Wednesday. Monterrious Markeis Johnson, 28, of Alexander City was in the car with Sandlin as authorities arrested Sandlin on charges related to the shooting. Johnson was charged with possession of a controlled substance, first-degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement.
Johnson is currently in the Tallapoosa County Jail with a $12,000 bond available to him.
Turner said the shooting is still under investigation.