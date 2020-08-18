The Alexander City Police Department has made an arrest of a Sylacauga man for the Walmart robbery that occurred earlier this month.
ACPD arrested Stephen Antonio Huntley, 36, Monday and charged him with first-degree robbery.
“He brandished a weapon in the incident,” ACPD deputy chief James Easterwood said Tuesday.
Law enforcement responded to the store on Aug. 5 following a call of robbery where Huntley allegedly pulled a weapon on a cashier demanding money before running out of the store. No one was injured in the Aug. 5 incident.
Huntley was transported to the Tallapoosa County Jail and has been released on a $20,000 bond.
Alabama law defines first-degree robbery as the use or threat of force in taking or attempting to take the property of another. It is a Class A felony and if found guilty of first-degree robbery Huntley could be sentenced to between 10 and 99 years in prison.
Easterwood said Tuesday there were no updates in the Sunday, Aug. 2 assault near Highway 22. He said investigators are still following leads. Anyone with information about the assault is asked to call investigators at 256-234-3421.