Julia ‘Fruity’ McKenzie lost her life on Nov. 16, 1998 as the result of a shooting outside of a Kellyton night club. Now, 24 years later, Bernard Russell is facing manslaughter charges.
Coosa County Sheriff Michael Howell and 40th Judicial Circuit District Attorney Joe Ficquette announced Thursday they had solved the 24-year old cold case with the family of McKenzie.
Howell said Coosa County deputies responded to Sammy’s Club on County Road 85.
“Once they arrived it was discovered Julia McKenzie had been shot and transported to the hospital,” Howell said. “She would be pronounced dead at the hospital and a murder investigation would soon be conducted.”
The Outlook reported in November 1998 the shooting occurred in the parking lot after a fight started inside the establishment. McKenzie, a mother of four who was 23 at the time of her death, was in her car trying to leave when she was shot in the head. There were three other shooting victims who survived.
Howell said the department never shelved the case because it was old.
“From the time of the murder until now, the case has continued to be investigated,” Howell said. “Just like sheriffs before me, this murder has been at the forefront of our investigations. Sheriff Wilson created a cold case investigation unit to work on all cold cases. Since taking office as sheriff, I made a promise we would exhaust all measures to investigate any murder that has occured in our county. This case has been worked diligently by my investigators.”
Howell said more than just fresh eyes help solve cold cases.
“One thing about cold cases is somebody may have been interviewed, but you need to go back and reinterview — relationships change,” Howell said. “People may be friends one minute and five years later they are no longer friends.”
Ficquette said new interviews in cold cases helps in some instances.
“When you go and interview people again they may say something different,” Ficquette said. “You may find evidence you didn’t find in the past.”
Russell was indicted on manslaughter charges by a Coosa County Grand Jury on April 22 and arrested on April 27 and has a $100,000 bond available to him. Howell said a co-defendant has been indicted as well who awaits extradition from out of state.
“We feel a measure of justice has been served for Julia ‘Fruity’ McKenzie and her children,” Howell said.
According to court records, Russell pleaded guilty to second degree assault in 1993 and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. He was on probation when McKenzie died. Russell again pleaded guilty to second degree assault in 2016 and was sentenced to four years in prison.
The Coosa County Sheriff’s Office has made arrests in other cold cases in the last few years. Ficquette said suspects need to be ready to answer for crimes they have committed.
“It is my goal as district [attorney] that if a person commits a crime, harms another person, they take from another person, they murder another person, we are going to investigate those crimes with a zeal that is not seen in other places,” Ficquette said. “We are going to take each case as if it were our family that got hurt. If you have committed a crime in the past you need to look over your shoulder because we are coming for you. We are going to find you. We are going to arrest you. We are going to prosecute and we are going to ask Judge Law to send you to jail.”