STOCK - Sheriff
Kayla Evans

July 19

• Alfred Tuck of Alexander City was arrested for outstanding grand jury indictments and failure to appear child support.

• Roshante Brown of Dadeville was arrested for failure to appear possession of a controlled substance and two counts of failure to appear child support.

July 18

• Theft was reported in the area of Lakeview Drive.

July 16

• David McDaniel of Bluebird Lane in Dadeville was arrested on outstanding warrants for failure to appear domestic violence strangulation/suffocation and failure to appear domestic violence third.

July 15

• Austin Thornton of Bass Road in Alexander City was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear child support.

• Curtia Moon of Highway 22 in Rockford was arrested on an outstanding warrant for probation revocation.

July 13

• Cornelius Russell of Alexander City was arrested for an outstanding warrant for probation revocation.

 

