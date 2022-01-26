• Christopher Yates of Ballfield Road in Alexander city was arrested on an outstanding warrant of two probation revocations.
• A resident of Jacksons Gap filed a report in reference to theft.
• A resident of New Site filed a report in reference to harassing communications.
Jan. 24
• A resident of Greenwood Drive in Tallassee filed a report for found property.
• Tadallius Hill of Coosa County Road 49 in Goodwater was arrested on a warrant for probation revocation.
• A resident of Green Acres Farm Road in Waverly filed an information report.
Jan. 23
• Sondrea Reese of East Edgemont Street in Montgomery was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear.
Jan. 20
• Kevin Cleveland of Hillcrest Street in Tallassee was arrested for an outstanding warrant for failure to appear child support.
Jan. 19
• Sandra Robinson of Lee Road 75 in Waverly was arrested on outstanding warrants for grand jury indictment insurance fraud first and negotiating with a negligent instrument.
• Shannon Gann of County Road 14 in Tuskegee was arrested on outstanding warrants for failure to appear possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while revoked and improper tag light.
Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers.