STOCK - Sheriff
Kayla Evans

April 13

• Regan Gray of Cherokee Trail in Tallassee was arrested for outstanding grand jury indictments.

• Keshann Bowman of Birmingham Road in Eclectic was arrested for outstanding grand jury indictments.

• Kazhshis Heard of South Tallassee Drive was arrested for outstanding warrants for failure to appear.

April 12

• A resident of Churchill Road in Camp Hill filed a report for theft.

• A resident of Macedonia Road in Tallassee filed a burglary report.

April 11

• James Findley of Mitchell Creek Road in Wetumpka was arrested on outstanding grand jury indictments for possession of stolen property and possession of a controlled substance.

April 10

• Latonya Bowens of Vulcan Road in Homewood was arrested for bail jumping.

April 9

• Robdarius Smith of Auburn Street in Tuskegee was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear.

 

Tags

Recommended for you