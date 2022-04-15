Arrest and incident reports of the Tallapoosa County Sheriff's Department from April 9 to April 13 Apr 15, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Kayla Evans Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save April 13• Regan Gray of Cherokee Trail in Tallassee was arrested for outstanding grand jury indictments.• Keshann Bowman of Birmingham Road in Eclectic was arrested for outstanding grand jury indictments.• Kazhshis Heard of South Tallassee Drive was arrested for outstanding warrants for failure to appear.April 12• A resident of Churchill Road in Camp Hill filed a report for theft.• A resident of Macedonia Road in Tallassee filed a burglary report. Get Exclusive Members Only Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Members Only Newsletters Manage your lists Sign up for our Free Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Weekly Top Stories Top trending stories from the past week. Latest Headlines News, Sports, and more throughout the week. Local Obituaries The week's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists April 11• James Findley of Mitchell Creek Road in Wetumpka was arrested on outstanding grand jury indictments for possession of stolen property and possession of a controlled substance.April 10• Latonya Bowens of Vulcan Road in Homewood was arrested for bail jumping.April 9• Robdarius Smith of Auburn Street in Tuskegee was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Outstanding Warrant Grand Jury South Tallassee Drive Criminal Law Linguistics Law Crime Road Report Possession Burglary Recommended for you Lake Scene Directory Alexander City, AL Postal code Right Now 79° Sunny Humidity: 20% Feels Like: 79° Heat Index: 79° Wind: 6 mph Wind Chill: 79° UV Index: 0 Low Sunrise: 06:14:05 AM Sunset: 07:13:55 PM Dew Point: 35° Visibility: 10 mi Today Mostly clear skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Tonight Mostly clear skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Tomorrow Rain showers in the morning with scattered thunderstorms arriving in the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 74F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Upcoming Radar 7 Day Loading Online Poll Do you support Dadeville sixth graders moving to high school? The Tallapoosa County Board of Education recently voted to approve moving the Dadeville sixth graders out of Dadeville Elementary to their own wing of Dadeville High. You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Stay informed with our Free Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Weekly Top Stories Top trending stories from the past week. Latest Headlines News, Sports, and more throughout the week. Local Obituaries The week's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up