• A report was filed for theft of property first that occurred on U. S. Highway 280.
Feb. 28
• A report was filed for theft of lost property that occurred on U.S. Highway 280.
Feb. 26
• A report was filed for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia that occurred on U.S. Highway 49 North.
• A two vehicle motor vehicle collision occurred on U.S. Highway 280 resulting in minor property damage and no injuries.
• Rex Tucker, 29, of Alexander City was arrested for driving under the influence on U.S. Highway 280.
• A two vehicle motor vehicle collision occurred on South Broadnax Street resulting in minor property damage and no injuries.
Feb. 25
• Jamichael Stone, 32, of Lafayette was arrested for possession of marijuana first, possession of drug paraphernalia, attempting to elude law enforcement, resisting arrest, and felons forbidden firearms on Adams Street.
Feb. 22
• Gregory Swanson, 56, of Dadeville was arrested for driving under the influence on Old Susanna Road.
• Michael Wyckoff, 45, of Jacksons Gap was arrested on two warrants for domestic violence.
Feb. 21
• Queston Reese, 30, of Alexander City was arrested on two warrants for failure to appear.
Feb. 20
• Antonio Watts, 24, of Dadeville was arrested for domestic violence third on Dr. Martin Luther King Drive.
Feb. 19
• Christopher Glenn, 36, of Alexander City was arrested on two warrants for failure to appear.
• Amber Meredith, 26, of Alexander City was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.
Feb. 18
• A two vehicle motor vehicle collision occurred on U.S. Highway 280 resulting in major property damage and no injuries.
• A report was filed for burglary third that occurred on Old Miller's Ferry Road.
• Nickalos Tapley, 20, of Dadeville was arrested for possession of marijuana second on Horseshoe Bend Road.
• A report was filed for domestic violence third that occurred on U.S. Highway 280.
Feb. 17
• A report was filed for disorderly conduct that occurred on East South Street.
Feb. 16
• Tarashus Knight, 38, of Alexander City was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.
