Alex City Police Reports
Buy Now

The Alexander City Police Department police reports.

 Cliff Williams

Alexander City Police Department

Sept. 9

• Shanquilla Andreka Thomas, 32, of Alexander City was arrested for reckless endangerment.

• Michael Dewayne Osborne, 59, of Alexander City was arrested for domestic violence.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

Sept. 8

• Adrian Frank McNeal, 41, of Alexander City was arrested for disorderly conduct and public intoxication.

• Michael Wayne Cleveland, 53, of Alexander City was arrested for burglary, theft and unlawful removal of a shopping cart.

• Lewis La-Bronn Robinson, 34, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and domestic violence.

• Stalking was reported in Alexander City.

• Harassing communications was reported in Alexander City.

• Disorderly conduct was reported in Alexander City.

• Burglary and theft was reported in Alexander City.

• Property damage was reported in Alexander City.

• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.

• Possession of a controlled substance was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

Sept. 7

• Chelsea Alexanderia Ledbetter, 30, of Dadeville was arrested for public intoxication.

• Dejavious Terrion Silmon, 23, of Alexander City was arrested for failure to appear.

• Alette Melisha McCoy, 58, of Alexander City was arrested for six counts of fraudulent use of a credit or debit card.

• Public intoxication was reported in Alexander City.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

• Public intoxication was reported in Alexander City.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

• Dogs running at large and vicious dog was reported in Alexander City.

• Possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported in Alexander City.

Sept. 6

• Donald Cameron Hodnett, 36, of Goodwater was arrested for three counts of failure to appear and theft.

• Derrick Desmond Toler, 47, of Alexander City was arrested for public intoxication.

• Assault was reported in Alexander City.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

• Dogs running at large was reported in Alexander City.

• Public intoxication was reported in Alexander City.

Sept. 5

• Criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.

• Harassing communications was reported in Alexander City.

Sept. 4

• Jason Dewayne White, 40, of Alexander City was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement.

• William Gerald Humber, 61, of Alexander City was arrested for failure to appear.

• Tamekia Lakel Russell, 38, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and failure to appear.

• Deandre Albert Lee, 27, of Prattville was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and failing to appear.

• Driving under the influence of alcohol and fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer was reported in Alexander City.

• Possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• An animal bite was reported in Alexander City.

• Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and possession of burglary tools was reported in Alexander City.

• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in Alexander City.

• Possession of a controlled substance and failure to appear was reported in Alexander City.

• Driving under the influence and failing to appear was reported in Alexander City.

Sept. 3

• Adam Brett McClellan, 35, of Alexander City was arrested for assault with bodily fluids, domestic violence and animal running at large.

• Burglary and theft was reported in Alexander City.

• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

Tags

Recommended for you