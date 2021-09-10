Alexander City Police Department
Sept. 9
• Shanquilla Andreka Thomas, 32, of Alexander City was arrested for reckless endangerment.
• Michael Dewayne Osborne, 59, of Alexander City was arrested for domestic violence.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
Sept. 8
• Adrian Frank McNeal, 41, of Alexander City was arrested for disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
• Michael Wayne Cleveland, 53, of Alexander City was arrested for burglary, theft and unlawful removal of a shopping cart.
• Lewis La-Bronn Robinson, 34, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and domestic violence.
• Stalking was reported in Alexander City.
• Harassing communications was reported in Alexander City.
• Disorderly conduct was reported in Alexander City.
• Burglary and theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Property damage was reported in Alexander City.
• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.
• Possession of a controlled substance was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
Sept. 7
• Chelsea Alexanderia Ledbetter, 30, of Dadeville was arrested for public intoxication.
• Dejavious Terrion Silmon, 23, of Alexander City was arrested for failure to appear.
• Alette Melisha McCoy, 58, of Alexander City was arrested for six counts of fraudulent use of a credit or debit card.
• Public intoxication was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Public intoxication was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Dogs running at large and vicious dog was reported in Alexander City.
• Possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported in Alexander City.
Sept. 6
• Donald Cameron Hodnett, 36, of Goodwater was arrested for three counts of failure to appear and theft.
• Derrick Desmond Toler, 47, of Alexander City was arrested for public intoxication.
• Assault was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Dogs running at large was reported in Alexander City.
• Public intoxication was reported in Alexander City.
Sept. 5
• Criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.
• Harassing communications was reported in Alexander City.
Sept. 4
• Jason Dewayne White, 40, of Alexander City was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement.
• William Gerald Humber, 61, of Alexander City was arrested for failure to appear.
• Tamekia Lakel Russell, 38, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and failure to appear.
• Deandre Albert Lee, 27, of Prattville was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and failing to appear.
• Driving under the influence of alcohol and fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer was reported in Alexander City.
• Possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• An animal bite was reported in Alexander City.
• Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and possession of burglary tools was reported in Alexander City.
• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in Alexander City.
• Possession of a controlled substance and failure to appear was reported in Alexander City.
• Driving under the influence and failing to appear was reported in Alexander City.
Sept. 3
• Adam Brett McClellan, 35, of Alexander City was arrested for assault with bodily fluids, domestic violence and animal running at large.
• Burglary and theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.