Sept. 28
• Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported in Alexander City.
• Criminal trespassing was reported in Alexander City.
Sept. 27
• Jack Michael Branch, 41, of Alexander City was arrested for bail jumping.
• Discharging a firearm inside of the city limits was reported in Alexander City.
• Criminal trespass was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Cruelty to animals was reported in Alexander City.
• Reckless endangerment was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
Sept. 26
• Jermisha Nicole Hutchins, 30, of Alexander City was arrested for domestic violence.
• Criminal trespass and criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Burglary and theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence and criminal trespass was reported in Alexander City.
Sept. 25
• Ginger Chenell Goodwin, 44, of Alexander City was arrested for domestic violence and violation of a court order.
• Gregory Michael Goodwin, 46, of Alexander City was arrested for domestic violence, violation of a court order and possession of a pistol by a violent felon.
• Joann Dixon Carpenter, 74, of Alexander City was arrested for theft.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Criminal mischief and harassment was reported in Alexander City.
• Burglary and criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
Sept. 24
• Jennifer Segrest, 40, of Tallassee was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Kedric Lashon Hoollenquest, 42, of Rockford was arrested for public intoxication and possession of marijuana.
• Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft and harassment was reported in Alexander City.
• A dog bite was reported in Alexander City.
Sept. 23
• Harlan Glenn Sturgill, 52, of Alexander City was arrested for theft.
• Darrius Ross, 21, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of marijuana.
• Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Possession of marijuana was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
Sept. 22
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.