June 22
• Sabrina Renae Pettway, 21, of Montgomery was arrested for another agency.
• Larry Dean Kelley, 40, of Alexander City was arrested for domestic violence.
• Possession of marijuana was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
June 21
• Corjavion Lavaris Marbury, 22, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of marijuana.
• Anthony Eugene Shepard, 35, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Possession of marijuana was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Harassing communications was reported in Alexander City.
• Criminal trespass was reported in Alexander City.
June 20
• Eureka Shardae Thomas, 28, of Alexander City was arrested for promoting prison contraband, possession of marijuana and driving under the influence of combined substances.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
• A dog bite was reported in Alexander City.
• Possession of marijuana and driving under the influence of combined substances was reported in Alexander City.
June 19
• Duty upon striking an unoccupied vehicle was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Harassing communications was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported in Alexander City.
June 18
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported in Alexander City.
• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.
• Duty upon striking an unoccupied vehicle was reported in Alexander City.
• Criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.
• Menacing was reported in Alexander City.
June 17
• Jamarious Tariq Brown, 19, of Alexander City was arrested for two counts of domestic violence and interference with a domestic violence emergency call.
• Possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported in Alexander City.
• Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence and interference with a domestic violence call was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
June 16
• Burglary was reported in Alexander City.
• Burglary was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
• A vicious dog was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Animal running at large and dog presumed to be vicious was reported in Alexander City.
• Harassment and reckless endangerment was reported in Alexander City.