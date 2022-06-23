June 22

• Sabrina Renae Pettway, 21, of Montgomery was arrested for another agency.

• Larry Dean Kelley, 40, of Alexander City was arrested for domestic violence.

• Possession of marijuana was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

June 21

• Corjavion Lavaris Marbury, 22, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of marijuana.

• Anthony Eugene Shepard, 35, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Possession of marijuana was reported in Alexander City.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

• Harassing communications was reported in Alexander City.

• Criminal trespass was reported in Alexander City.

June 20

• Eureka Shardae Thomas, 28, of Alexander City was arrested for promoting prison contraband, possession of marijuana and driving under the influence of combined substances.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

• A dog bite was reported in Alexander City.

• Possession of marijuana and driving under the influence of combined substances was reported in Alexander City.

June 19

• Duty upon striking an unoccupied vehicle was reported in Alexander City.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

• Harassing communications was reported in Alexander City.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

• Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported in Alexander City.

June 18

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

• Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported in Alexander City.

• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.

• Duty upon striking an unoccupied vehicle was reported in Alexander City.

• Criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.

• Menacing was reported in Alexander City.

June 17

• Jamarious Tariq Brown, 19, of Alexander City was arrested for two counts of domestic violence and interference with a domestic violence emergency call.

• Possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported in Alexander City.

• Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence and interference with a domestic violence call was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

June 16

• Burglary was reported in Alexander City.

• Burglary was reported in Alexander City.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

• A vicious dog was reported in Alexander City.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

• Animal running at large and dog presumed to be vicious was reported in Alexander City.

• Harassment and reckless endangerment was reported in Alexander City.

 

